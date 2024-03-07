"Right now his internal clock is kind of off" - Veteran INF Miguel Rojas calms concerns about Dodgers teammate Gavin Lux's struggles

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux seems to have concerned a lot of his fans with his slow start to spring training. However, his teammates like Miguel Rojas seemed to have complete trust in him to get back in a groove.

The veteran infielder defended Lux’s poor defense this spring, saying that it wasn’t something to be concerned about as he feels his teammate will eventually get back on track as they move forward in the season.

“I think right now his internal clock is kind of off," Rojas told the Los Angeles Times. "He doesn’t know how much time he has to get the guy out at first base or if he’s gonna be late. It’s a weird feeling, and I understand him … because I suffer from the same thing.”

For Lux, Rojas’ support should be an encouragement. The 26-year-old has been observing Rojas during spring training to strengthen his defense. Lux missed the 2023 season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Rojas might help the coaches develop a plan to help Lux get comfortable again before the regular season. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts isn’t panicking over the player’s slow start, either. And it would probably be wise for fans to stay patient at least until the season begins.

Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux announces his surprise engagement

LA Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux has surprised his fans with the news of his engagement. Lux recently got engaged to his girlfriend, Molly O’Boyle.

O'Boyle shared pictures of the pair celebrating the proposal on her social media profile. It was later shared by the MLB player as well.

With this off-field development, Dodgers fans can hope it provides joy and motivation for Lux on the field in the upcoming season.

