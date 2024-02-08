Rihanna slays in edgy black leather trench crowned with baseball cap at Santa Monica Dinner soiree

Rihanna is not known for her baseball skills or fandom, as she went into separate fields of beauty and music. She's a billionaire through that, so she's doing pretty well. Nevertheless, her line of work and her life sometimes intersect with the sport, as they did recently.

Rihanna was out at dinner in Santa Monica in a dramatic black leather trench coat. It fit her normal vibe, as she's one of the most fashionable celebrities out there. Her outfits are always good, but this one had a unique twist.

The outfit was a good fashion statement, but she turned it on its head by adding something that is usually nowhere near the fashion world: a baseball cap. Hers was embroidered, but it was a baseball hat nonetheless. Check it out in this video (NSFW language) below:

The musician had her hair down straight and adorned with the hat, which featured a white and red graphic design. To fill out the look, she had a black purse with a chain handle and a pair of matching boots.

Rihanna often wears baseball caps to complement certain outfits, but they're always an exciting and fun change to her standard look. She makes headlines in the fashion world for it every single time.

Rihanna once dated Matt Kemp

This is not the first time the Anti singer has crossed over into the baseball world. She has been at games before, but she used to date Matt Kemp, a once MVP finalist in the National League.

Matt Kemp and Rihanna once dated

They dated in the 2000s and their relationship was as high profile as it gets. They were one of the top singer-athlete relationships long before Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift took over the world. The Los Angeles Dodgers star and the singer eventually broke up, though.

