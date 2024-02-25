Rita Ora's recent coquette aesthetic with blokecore look draws praise from Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens

British pop star Rita Ora recently posted a picture on Instagram in which she features a coquette aesthetic with a Pittsburgh Pirates hat, which prompted a comment from American pop star Vanessa Hudges.

The Kosovo-born singer and actress is the chief creative partner for Prospero tequilla, the company she was promoting in the social media post.

It got a reply from American singer and actress Vanessa Hudges, who complemented the look in the comments section.

Rita Ora was brought up in London after her family moved from Kosovo when she was just a baby. While she began performing in her father's pub and open-mics across London in 2008, she finally got major success in 2012 when her first U.K. single R.I.P. debuted at the top of the country's singles chart. Since then, she has established herself as a global superstar and has also built a career as an actor.

Among her many business endeavors on the side, Ora is a shareholder and the chief creative partner for Prospero Tequilla, which she launched in 2019. On Thursday, which was National Margarita Day, the pop star posted a picture of herself in a coquette aesthetic with blokecore look, while promoting her tequilla brand. Among hundreds of comments on the post, there was one from Mariners star Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens, saying, "You're too cute."

Rita Ora among several A-listers in latest Taylor Swift concert in Sydney

Global pop icon Taylor Swift is in the middle of the Ellas Tour across the world. She is performing at the Accor Stadium in Sydney this weekend. The sold-out concert attraced several A-listers, many of whom made the journey from across the world.

While some of the big names present were Katy Perry and Kate Ritchie, among them was also Rita Ora and her husband Taika Waititi. The couple posted a picture of themselves hugging Taylor Swift backstage on Instagram, with the caption:

"It’s fair to say Sydney 🇦🇺 always delivers - Or shall we say our TayTay always delivers! thank you for having us!"

