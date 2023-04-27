Robbie Ray injury: 3 options to replace Mariners starting pitcher after flamethrower ruled out for entire season

Seattle Mariners pitcher Robbie Ray has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2023 MLB season. The former Cy Young winner will undergo surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his left arm.

Ray has been one of the most consistent pitchers in the league over the past few years. However, he has struggled with his accuracy this season, throwing 91 pitches in 3.1 innings, recording five walks and three strikeouts.

Nonetheless, the Mariners will feel the absence of a pitcher like Ray in the latter stages of the campaign. They will need to find a suitable replacement for the 31-year-old.

3 pitchers who can replace the injured Robbie Ray

#1. Emerson Hancock

Could Emerson Hancock be an ideal candidate to replace Robbie Ray?

Emerson Hancock was picked by the Mariners in the 2020 MLB draft. The 23-year-old has impressed in the minor leagues over the past three years and appears ready to take the step up to the big league.

Hancock is currently with Double-A side Arkansas Travelers and has managed 18 strikeouts and six walks in 12 innings. The Mariners could consider promoting one of their players to replace Robbie Ray.

#2. Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller may be promoted by the Seattle Mariners

Bryce Miller is currently playing for the Arkansas Travelers. The 24-year-old has shown signs of improvement since being picked by the Seattle Mariners in the 2021 MLB draft.

Unfortunately, Miller hasn't got off to a great start with the Travelers this season, posting a 0-2 record. He has recorded 18 strikeouts and three walks in 19.2 innings this campaign.

It will be interesting to see whether Miller will get a chance to play for the Mariners this season.

#3. Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo is a promising young talent

Bryan Woo was picked by the Seattle Mariners in the 2021 MLB draft. The 23-year-old is currently plying his trade with the Arkansas Travelers.

Woo has shown tremendous potential but is still considered a raw talent. This season, the pitcher has managed 19 strikeouts and four walks in 12 innings.

The Mariners could gamble on Woo this season and give the youngster an opportunity to shine on the big stage.

