Colorado Rockies pitcher Austin Gomber is happily married to Rachel Gomber. In 2021, in a touching TikTok video, Rachel discussed her past experiences, including an abusive relationship.

Rachel disclosed that she managed to leave the abusive relationship when she was 21 years old:

“At 21, I got out of an abusive relationship,” Gomber wrote. “A few weeks later a cute baseball player DM’d me and we became inseparable. In 2018, he made his MLB debut with the St. Louis Cardinals! Later that year we found out we were expecting and got engaged!”

She related how soon after, Gomber sent her a direct message, and their relationship developed quite rapidly.

Rachel Gomber discussed leaving her medical dreams to marry Austin Gomber

Rachel Gomber candidly discussed leaving behind her aspirations of being an anesthesiologist in a startling TikTok video that rapidly went viral.

A surprising change caused Rachel to reevaluate her goals and set out on a new path with Austin Gomber.

It is made clear by Rachel's choice how difficult and rewarding it can be to be a professional athlete's support system.

The two quickly became friends, and by the time Gomber made his MLB debut in 2018 with the St. Louis Cardinals, they were engaged and expecting their first child.

They had their first son, Beckham, in June 2019. They brought Charlie, their second son, into the world in August 2021. A few weeks later, they proudly took him to his first MLB game to introduce him to the sport.

"Happy Birthday to my baseball lovin FOUR year old!! Don’t ever change B, We love you" - Austin Gomber

Gomber played collegiate baseball for the Owls while attending Florida Atlantic University. He was selected by the Cardinals in the fourth round in the 2014 MLB draft. He was one of the two 2015 Co-Minor League Pitchers of the Year, according to the Cardinals.