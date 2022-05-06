Rowdy Tellez: Milwaukee Brewers first baseman ruins Cincinnati Reds night, sets franchise record

The Milwaukee Brewers have quite a few stars in their lineup, including two former National League Most Valuable Players, Christian Yelich and Andrew McCutchen. They also have former All-Stars Kolten Wong and Lorenzo Cain. However, if you gave someone an unlimited number of guesses on who in Major League Baseball would break a franchise record by driving in eight runs in a single game, it's doubtful anyone would arrive at Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez. But in a Wednesday matchup against their National League Central foe, the Cincinnati Reds, Tellez did just that.

Tellez notched one of the best performances in Brewers' history.

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez made team history on Wednesday

In an 18-4 drubbing of the Reds, the Milwaukee Brewers saw their 27-year-old first baseman from Sacramento, California, slug two home runs as part of his four-hit, eight-RBI performance. It was a long road to this glorious night for Tellez, however. After being selected in the 30th round of the 2013 Major League Baseball draft by the Toronto Blue Jays, Tellez would slug only 34 home runs during his tenure over three seasons in Toronto. The Brewers then acquired Tellez in the 2020 offseason and had him in a bench role for the majority of the 2021 season. Tellez's biggest impact that year came in the playoffs, where he mashed a two-run home run off of Atlanta Braves ace Charlie Morton to help the Brew Crew win the game. The Brewers would go on to lose the series against the eventual World Series champion Atlanta Braves.

With that performance, Rowdy Tellez now leads the Milwaukee Brewers in home runs and runs batted in. It's been a great season so far for the Brewers. The team leads the St. Louis Cardinals by three games in the National League Central. Is Tellez a late bloomer who can help the Brew Crew go on a deep run in October? Only time will tell.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt