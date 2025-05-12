Royals vs. Astros: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 12, MLB 2025

Two of the top teams in the American League begin their series on Monday as the Kansas City Royals visit the Houston Astros. Kansas City enters the series with a 24-18 record, while Houston is 20-19.
The Royals have lost two consecutive games, and the Astros have won three of their last four. Here is a look at the odds and predictions for the series opener.
Royals vs. Astros prediction
The Kansas City Royals will send veteran Michael Wacha to the mound on Monday, and he has pitched well this season. He has gone just 2-4, with a terrific ERA of 2.98.
Bobby Witt Jr. continues to show that he is one of the top players in the game as he leads Kansas City with a .315 batting average. The Royals have hit just 27 home runs this season, but they've been doing a great job of getting on base.
Houston will send Ryan Gusto to the mound, and he has gone 3-1 with a 2.93 ERA. He is not a big name in the AL and will likely struggle against Kansas City.
Jeremy Pena leads the Astros with five home runs; however, this is a team that doesn't hit for much power. Houston will struggle to score as the Royals will pick up a win.
Prediction: Kansas City Royals 4, Houston Astros 3
Royals vs. Astros odds
Money Line: Kansas City Royals +105, Houston Astros -125
Run Spread: Royals +1.5 (-200), Astros -1.5 (+165)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (+110), Under 8.5 (-130)
Royals vs. Astros injuries
Kansas City Royals injury report:
Hunter Harvey (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right teres major strain)
Kyle Wright (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder surgery)
Sam Long (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left elbow inflammation)
Alec Marsh (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right shoulder soreness)
Dairon Blanco (OF): 10-Day IL (Right achilles tendinopathy)
Houston Astros injury report:
Jose Altuve (LF/2B): Day-to-day (Right hamstring tightness)
Yordan Alvarez (LF/DH): 10-Day IL (Right hand muscle strain)
Hayden Wesneski (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right elbow discomfort)
Cristian Javier (RHP): 15-Day IL (Tommy John surgery)
Spencer Arrighetti (RHP): 15-Day IL (Broken right thumb)
Royals vs. Astros picks
The Houston Astros are difficult to trust when making picks as they are dealing with a lot of injuries. The Kansas City Royals are going to find a way to win, and there is value in picking them.
Money Line: Kansas City Royals +105
Run Spread: Royals +1.5 (-200)
Total Runs: Under 8.5 (-130)