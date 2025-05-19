Royals vs Giants: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 19, 2025

The San Francisco Giants flipped the switch over the weekend, sweeping the Athletics. They'll look to keep the momentum going Monday night at Oracle Park as they open a three-game interleague set against the struggling Kansas City Royals.
Robbie Ray will look to earn his seventh win of the year and remain unbeaten when he makes his tenth start. Opposing the left-hander in the series opener will be Kris Bubic, one of many bright spots in Kansas City's starting rotation.
Royals vs. Giants recent form and records
Kansas City
The Royals have fallen upon hard times since ripping off seven straight wins in early May. Since then, Matt Quatraro's troops have managed just two triumphs in their last eight games, managing a single win in their last three played series.
Due to the swift fall from grace, Kansas City sits 5.5-games out of first place in the AL Central. Their 26-22 overall record has still earned their backers $216 in overall profit. However, the team sits $166 in the red on the road where it sits four-games under .500 (9-13).
San Francisco
Heading into the series with the Athletics, San Francisco had come out on the losing end in five of their six previous played games. After busting the brooms out on their in-state rivals over the weekend, the Giants pushed their overall record to 28-19—good for second place in the highly competitive NL West.
Currently just a single game in back of the front running Dodgers, Bob Melvin's squad has been a moneymaker for MLB bettors sitting $478 in the black. A bulk of that return has occurred at home where the team sits nine games over .500 ($361).
Injuries
Kansas City
- Jonathan India 3B Day To Day - Knee
- Cole Ragans SP 15 Day IL - Groin
- Seth Lugo SP 15 Day IL - Finger
- Sam Long RP 15 Day IL - Elbow
- Hunter Harvey RP 15 Day IL - Shoulder
- Kyle Wright SP 15 Day IL - Shoulder
- Alec Marsh SP 60 Day IL - Shoulder
- James McArthur RP 60 Day IL - Elbow
San Francisco
- Casey Schmitt 1B 10 Day IL - Side
- Jerar Encarnacion RF 60 Day IL - Finger
- Tom Murphy C 60 Day IL - Back
Starting Pitchers
Kris Bubic (4-2, 1.66 ERA in 2025)
- Allowed 45 hits (3 HR) & 10 ER with a 56:15 K/BB ratio in nine 2025 starts.
- Worked 6.1 IP of 6 hit (1 HR) 1 ER ball with 9:1 K/BB ratio at Astros last start.
- 0-1 with a 2.03 ERA & 18:3 K/BB ratio in 13.1 career IP thrown vs. the Giants.
- 2-1 with a 1.88 ERA and 31:10 K/BB ratio in 28.2 IP on the road in 2025.
Robbie Ray (6-0, 3.04 ERA in 2025)
- Allowed 37 hits (5 HR) & 17 ER with a 55:26 K/BB ratio in nine 2025 starts.
- Worked 6.0 IP of 7 hit (0 HR) 0 ER ball with 9:3 K/BB ratio vs. D'backs last start.
- 0-0 with a 2.13 ERA & 9:7 K/BB ratio in 12.2 career IP thrown vs. Royals.
- 3-0 with a 2.32 ERA and 31:14 K/BB ratio in 31.0 IP at home in 2025.
Must-Watch Hitters
Kansas City
As a team, the Royals have had major issues taking their hacks against southpaws over the last month. Their only slashing .239/.286/.303/.589 with a 59 wRC+ during that stretch with a 21.1% strikeout rate.
Salvador Perez has been having a rough year, but the veteran catcher has hit safely in three of his last four games and is the only bat in KC's lineup that's tallied an extra base hit against Ray in the past.
San Francisco
The Giants have also had their fair share of issues against left-handed pitching over the last 30 days with the team batting .247 with a 96 wRC+.
However, Matt Chapman has thrived against lefties to date, slashing .308/.438/.436/.873, with three of his 12 overall hits going for extra bases. He's 5-for-9 lifetime against Kris Bubic with a double and home run, making his total bases and home run props appealing at plus-money odds.
Royals vs. Giants MLB 2025 Betting Odds
Royals vs. Giants expert picks and game prediction
Fingers crossed we get an ump behind the dish with a wide K zone to help suppress both teams bats. Regardless, a strong pitching matchup is on tap in the series opener with both Kris Bubic and Robbie Ray currently in good form.
With both bullpens ranking among the league's best, targeting the under at DraftKings Sportsbook for both the first five innings and full game looks even more appealing.
Royals vs. Giants Prediction: San Francisco Wins 3-2