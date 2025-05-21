Royals vs Giants: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 21, 2025

The Kansas City Royals and San Francisco Giants are set to wrap up their three-game interleague series on Wednesday afternoon. This will be the rubber match, as each team has won a close game this week.
Kansas City comes into the series finale with an overall record of 27-23, while San Francisco has been slightly better at 29-20. Here is a look at the odds for this game and some predictions that should be made.
Royals vs. Giants prediction
The Kansas City Royals are a team without much power this season, as they have belted just 31 home runs on the year. Vinnie Pasquantino is having a big year with eight home runs, but there are other weak spots in this lineup.
Daniel Lynch IV is going to start this game for the Royals, and he is going to serve as an opener. Lynch is 3-0 with a 1.29 ERA this season, but he is not expected to go deep in this matchup.
Veteran Logan Webb will take the ball for the San Francisco Giants, and he has pitched well this season. Webb is 5-3 with a 2.42 ERA this season, and he should be dominant in this matchup.
Wilmer Flores has 10 home runs and 42 RBIs this season, and the Giants are a team that can score. Look for the offense of San Francisco to set the tone in this game.
Prediction: San Francisco Giants 5, Kansas City Royals 2
Royals vs. Giants odds
Money Line: Kansas City Royals +170, San Francisco Giants -205
Run Spread: Royals +1.5 (-125), Giants -1.5 (+105)
Total Runs: Over 7.5 (+105), Under 7.5 (-125)
Royals vs. Giants injuries
Kansas City Royals injury report
Hunter Harvey (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right teres major strain)
Sam Long (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left elbow inflammation)
Cole Ragans (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left groin strain)
Seth Lugo (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right third finger sprain)
Kyle Wright (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder surgery)
Alec Marsh (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right shoulder surgery)
San Francisco Giants injury report
Justin Verlander (RHP): Day to day (Pectoral discomfort)
Jerar Encarnacion (1B/OF): 60-Day IL (Left hand fracture)
Tom Murphy (C): 60-Day IL (Mid-back disk herniation)
Royals vs. Giants picks
The Kansas City Royals have been a great team, but San Francisco is going to be the one to watch in this matchup. San Francisco will not only win, but it will also cover the run spread.
Money Line: San Francisco Giants -205
Run Spread: Giants -1.5 (+105)
Total Runs: Under 7.5 (-125)