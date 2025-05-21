Royals vs Giants: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 21, 2025

The Kansas City Royals and San Francisco Giants are set to wrap up their three-game interleague series on Wednesday afternoon. This will be the rubber match, as each team has won a close game this week.

Ad

Kansas City comes into the series finale with an overall record of 27-23, while San Francisco has been slightly better at 29-20. Here is a look at the odds for this game and some predictions that should be made.

Royals vs. Giants prediction

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Logan Webb is pitching today - Source: Imagn

The Kansas City Royals are a team without much power this season, as they have belted just 31 home runs on the year. Vinnie Pasquantino is having a big year with eight home runs, but there are other weak spots in this lineup.

Ad

Trending

Daniel Lynch IV is going to start this game for the Royals, and he is going to serve as an opener. Lynch is 3-0 with a 1.29 ERA this season, but he is not expected to go deep in this matchup.

Veteran Logan Webb will take the ball for the San Francisco Giants, and he has pitched well this season. Webb is 5-3 with a 2.42 ERA this season, and he should be dominant in this matchup.

Ad

Wilmer Flores has 10 home runs and 42 RBIs this season, and the Giants are a team that can score. Look for the offense of San Francisco to set the tone in this game.

Prediction: San Francisco Giants 5, Kansas City Royals 2

Royals vs. Giants odds

Money Line: Kansas City Royals +170, San Francisco Giants -205

Run Spread: Royals +1.5 (-125), Giants -1.5 (+105)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (+105), Under 7.5 (-125)

Royals vs. Giants injuries

Kansas City Royals injury report

Ad

Hunter Harvey (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right teres major strain)

Sam Long (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left elbow inflammation)

Cole Ragans (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left groin strain)

Seth Lugo (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right third finger sprain)

Kyle Wright (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder surgery)

Alec Marsh (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right shoulder surgery)

San Francisco Giants injury report

Justin Verlander (RHP): Day to day (Pectoral discomfort)

Jerar Encarnacion (1B/OF): 60-Day IL (Left hand fracture)

Ad

Tom Murphy (C): 60-Day IL (Mid-back disk herniation)

Royals vs. Giants picks

The Kansas City Royals have been a great team, but San Francisco is going to be the one to watch in this matchup. San Francisco will not only win, but it will also cover the run spread.

Money Line: San Francisco Giants -205

Run Spread: Giants -1.5 (+105)

Total Runs: Under 7.5 (-125)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More