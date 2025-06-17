Royals vs Rangers: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - June 17, 2025

The Rangers will host the Royals in a three-game series in hopes of defending their four-game win streak. It has been a rollercoaster year for Bruce Bochy and his men as they just couldn't sustain their momentum and as a result, have yo-yoed up and down the AL West standings.
Kansas City, on the other hand, has been on a downward trajectory as of late, as they're now out of the wild card spots after a dismal few weeks of play. Texas hurler Jack Leiter will start the proceedings in Arlington against Royals ace Seth Lugo.
Royals vs. Rangers recent form and records
Texas is coming off a series sweep of the White Sox at home and is third in the division with a 36-36 record. In addition, they've established an impressive record at Globe Life Field, having won 23 of their 36 games on their own turf.
Kansas City, meanwhile, has lost six straight contests and has won just two of its last 10 games. They're just above the White Sox in the AL Central standings with a 34-38 win-loss tally.
Royals vs. Rangers odds
Money Line: KC (+121), TEX (-132)
Run Spread: KC +1.5 (-185), TEX -1.5 (+155)
Total Runs: O 8.5 (-102), U 8.5 (-115)
Royals vs. Rangers injuries
KC injury report
- James McArthur (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Hunter Harvey (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Alec Marsh (SP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Kyle Wright (SP): 15-day IL (shoulder)
- Cole Ragans (SP): 15-day IL (shoulder)
- Michael Massey (2B): 10-day IL (ankle)
TEX injury report
- Cody Bradford (SP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Josh Sborz (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Nathan Eovaldi (SP): 15-day IL (triceps)
- Joc Pederson (1B): 10-day IL (hand)
- Jon Gray (SP): 60-day IL (wrist)
- Tyler Mahle (SP): 15-day IL (shoulder)
Royals vs. Rangers projected lineup
KC projected lineup
- Jonathan India (2B)
- Bobby Witt Jr. (SS)
- Maikel Garcia (3B)
- Vinnie Pasquantino (1B)
- Salvador Perez (C)
- Jac Caglianone (DH)
- Nick Loftin (LF)
- John Rave (RF)
- Kyle Isbel (CF)
- Seth Lugo (SP, 3-5 | 3.18 ERA | 52 K)
TEX projected lineup
- Sam Haggerty (LF)
- Wyatt Langford (CF)
- Corey Seager (SS)
- Josh Jung (3B)
- Jonah Heim (C)
- Jake Burger (1B)
- Kyle Higashioka (DH)
- Adolis Garcia (RF)
- Marcus Semien (2B)
- Jack Leiter (SP, 4-3 | 3.88 ERA | 45 K)
Royals vs. Rangers picks and game prediction
With the losing streak that Kansas City is currently embroiled in, Texas is the heavy favorite in this game. However, with ace Seth Lugo taking the bump for the Royals, it should theoretically be a close matchup against the hosts in Arlington.
Run Line: KC +1.5 (-185)
Total Runs: O 8.5 (-102)
Prediction: TEX wins, 5-4