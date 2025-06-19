Royals vs Rangers: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 19, 2025

The Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers are set to wrap up a three-game series on Thursday, and the visitors are looking for a clean sweep. Kansas City has been in control of every game in this series, and Texas will need to respond.

Both teams are now sitting at 36-38 on the season, putting them both in a tough position. Odds have been set for the series finale, and it's time to make some predictions for the game.

Royals vs. Rangers prediction

Michael Wacha is pitching today - Source: Imagn

Veteran Michael Wacha is going to be on the mound for the Kansas City Royals in the series finale, and he has some mixed results this season. Wacha has gone just 3-6, but he does have a respectable ERA of 3.38.

Bobby Witt Jr. is starting to heat up at the plate for the Royals as he now leads the team with 39 RBIs. Kansas City has hit well in this series, and that is a trend that will need to continue in the series finale.

Wyatt Langford is leading the Rangers with 13 home runs this season, and the Rangers need to find more power. Adolis Garcia is having a solid season with 35 RBIs, but this team needs more offense.

Shawn Armstrong will be starting for the Rangers on Thursday, and he has been pitching well this season. Look for the Rangers to find just enough offense to come up with a big win to close out the series.

Prediction: Texas Rangers 5, Kansas City Royals 3

Royals vs. Rangers odds

Money Line: Kansas City Royals EVEN, Texas Rangers (-120)

Run Spread: Royals -1.5 (+165), Rangers +1.5 (-200)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-105), Under 8.5 (-115)

Royals vs. Rangers injuries

Kansas City Royals injury report

Cole Ragans (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left rotator cuff strain)

Michael Massey (2B): 15-Day IL (Left ankle sprain)

Sam Long (LHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder surgery)

Hunter Harvey (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right teres major strain)

Alec Marsh (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right shoulder soreness)

James McArthur (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right elbow surgery)

Texas Rangers injury report

Josh Sborz (RHP): 60-Day IL (Shoulder debridement surgery)

Josh Smith (UTL): Day to day (Left hamstring tightness)

Nathan Eovaldi (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right triceps fatigue)

Tyler Mahle (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder fatigue)

Cody Bradford (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left elbow sprain)

Joc Pederson (DH): 10-Day IL (Right hand fracture)

Jon Gray (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right wrist fracture)

Royals vs. Rangers picks

The Texas Rangers are simply too good to get swept in this three-game series and they will come up with a big win in the series finale.

Money Line: Texas Rangers (-120)

Run Spread: Rangers +1.5 (-200)

Total Runs: Under 8.5 (-115)

