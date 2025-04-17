Royals vs. Tigers: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 17, MLB 2025

A key early season AL Central showdown begins Thursday at Comerica Park, with both the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers looking to rediscover their offensive rhythm. The Royals were just swept by the Yankees in the Bronx, managing only six total runs, while the Tigers dropped two of three in Milwaukee, scoring just one run over the final two games.
Michael Lorenzen will take the mound for the visiting Royals, while Reese Olson gets the start for the hometown Tigers—both looking to keep the opposing offenses searching for answers in the series opener.
Royals vs. Tigers recent form and records
Kansas City
The Royals issues at the dish carried over to Yankee Stadium to begin the week after Kansas City was swept and scored a combined six runs over the three-game set. Now averaging a paltry 3.05 runs per game, KC is the not-so-proud owner of the second-weakest offense in the league.
While under bettors have profited from the Royals' lack of production—cashing tickets in 12 of 19 opportunities—Kansas City has cost MLB bettors $367 overall playing to an 8-11 record.
Detroit
Though A.J. Hinch's squad just saw its four-series win streak come to an end in Milwaukee, the Tigers remain the only team in the division to have tallied 10 wins to this point of the baseball betting season.
With a 10-8 overall record, Detroit has earned its backers $116 in profit. The Tigers have been especially strong at home, going 5-1 and delivering a $241 return on $100-per-bet wagers.
Injuries
Kansas City
- Jonathan India 2B Day To Day - Quad
- Mark Canha 1B 10 Day IL - Hip
- Dairon Blanco LF 10 Day IL - Achilles
- Sam Long RP 15 Day IL - Elbow
- Hunter Harvey RP 15 Day IL - Upper Limb
- Alec Marsh SP 15 Day IL - Shoulder
- Kyle Wright SP 15 Day IL - Shoulder
- James McArthur RP 15 Day IL - Elbow
Detroit
- Jake Rogers C 10 Day IL - Oblique
- Manuel Margot RF 10 Day IL - Knee
- Matt Vierling CF 10 Day IL - Shoulder
- Alex Cobb SP 15 Day IL - Hip
- Parker Meadows CF 60 Day IL - Nerve
- Jose Urquidy SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
- Sawyer Gipson-Long SP 60 Day IL - Hip
- Alex Lange RP 60 Day IL - Lat
- Wenceel Perez RF 60 Day IL - Spine
- Ty Madden SP 60 Day IL - Shoulder
Starting Pitchers
Michael Lorenzen (1-2, 3.71 ERA in 2025)
- Allowed 17 hits (2 HR) and 7 ER with a 14:4 K/BB ratio in three 2025 starts.
- Tossed 5.2 innings of 7 hit and 3 ER ball with a 4:1 K/BB ratio against Cleveland last start.
- 2-1 with a 2.11 ERA and 14:11 K/BB ratio in 21.1.0 career IP thrown against Detroit.
- 5-4 with a 3.25 ERA and 57:25 K/BB ratio in 74.2 career innings at Comerica Park.
Reese Olson (1-1, 6.00 ERA in 2025)
- Allowed 17 hits (1 HR) and 10 ER with a 13:8 K/BB ratio in three 2025 starts.
- Tossed 4.1 innings of 6 hit and 4 ER ball with a 3:3 K/BB ratio against Minnesota last start.
- 0-2 with a 3.80 ERA and 28:8 K/BB ratio in 23.2.0 career IP thrown against Kansas City.
- 7-9 with a 3.91 ERA and 125:41 K/BB ratio in 124.1 career innings at Comerica Park.
Must-Watch Hitters
Kansas City
As bad the Royals' offensive production has been over the last 10 games, Bobby Witt Jr. continues to deliver. After scratching a base hit last night, Kansas City's shortstop has now hit safely in nine straight games.
While he's only managed two extra-base hits over the last five games, his bat could do some damage tonight. He's 6-for-11 lifetime against Reese Olson slashing .546/.539/.1.364 with two home runs, a triple, and double.
Detroit
It's been all or nothing for Spencer Torkelson recently. The Tigers first baseman has only amassed four hits in his last 18 at-bats, but three reached the cheap seats, putting his 6/1 home run prop in play tonight.
The righty power bat has been his best at home in slashing .304/.385/.696/1.080. Though yet to tally a hit off Michael Lorenzen in four lifetime at-bats, he's walked twice and KC's starter has had a rougher go of it against right-handed bats.
Royals vs. Tigers Betting Odds
Royals vs. Tigers expert picks and game prediction
With both teams having issues at the plate and each starting pitcher having a strong track record against the opponent, expect a competitive series opener. While the betting line at DraftKings Sportsbook may be slightly inflated in favor of the home team, the Royals simply aren't clicking right now.
Combine that with the Tigers' dominance at Comerica Park, and Detroit looks like the right side to back in another likely low-scorer.
Royals vs. Tigers Prediction: Detroit Wins 3-2