Royals vs. Yankees: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 16, MLB 2025

The New York Yankees will attempt to sweep the Kansas City Royals out of Yankee Stadium on Wednesday when the teams collide in the finale of their three-game set in the Bronx. Aaron Boone's squad took the first two matchups by 4-1 and 4-2 final scores moving the under to 3-0 in the team's last three games.

Clarke Schmidt will return from the IL to make his first start of the 2025 season, while the Royals will send Kris Bubic to the bump in hopes of not getting swept.

Royals vs. Yankees recent form and records

Kansas City

Since taking three of four from the Twins to make a statement in the AL Central, the Royals have dropped four of their last five games, scoring just 10 total runs during that stretch.

With the offense struggling, Kansas City enters the finale of this series two-games under .500 at 8-10, resulting in a $267 loss for $100-per-bet MLB bettors.

New York

The Yankees snapped a two-series losing streak on Tuesday, earning their 10th win of the season to take a half-game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays atop the AL East.

Despite being one of just 11 teams to have amassed a double-digit win tally to this point of the baseball betting season, New York has actually cost its supporters $26 overall—largely because they've been favored to win all but two games.

Injuries

Kansas City

Jonathan India 2B Day To Day - Quad

Mark Canha 1B 10 Day IL - Hip

Dairon Blanco LF 10 Day IL - Achilles

Sam Long RP 15 Day IL - Elbow

Hunter Harvey RP 15 Day IL - Upper Limb

Alec Marsh SP 15 Day IL - Shoulder

Kyle Wright SP 15 Day IL - Shoulder

James McArthur RP 15 Day IL - Elbow

New York

Giancarlo Stanton DH 10 Day IL - Elbow

DJ LeMahieu 3B 10 Day IL - Calf

Marcus Stroman SP 15 Day IL - Knee

Scott Effross RP 15 Day IL - Hamstring

Clayton Beeter SP 15 Day IL - Shoulder

Jonathan Loaisiga RP 15 Day IL - Elbow

JT Brubaker SP 60 Day IL - Ribs

Jake Cousins RP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Luis Gil SP 60 Day IL - Back

Gerrit Cole SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Starting Pitchers

Kris Bubic (3-0, 2.93 ERA in 2025)

Allowed 13 hits (1 HR) and 2 ER with a 21:5 K/BB ratio in three 2025 starts.

Tossed 6.0 IP of six hit (1 HR) and 2 ER ball with 5:2 K/BB ratio against Cleveland last start.

0-2 with a 3.45 ERA and 13:3 K/BB ratio in 15.2 career IP thrown against New York.

0-1 with a 2.53 ERA and 10:3 K/BB ratio in 10.2 career innings at Yankee Stadium.

Clarke Schmidt (5-5, 2.85 ERA in 2024)

Allowed 71 hits (8 HR) and 27 ER with a 93:30 K/BB ratio in 16 2024 starts.

2-0 with a 3.29 ERA and 11:2 K/BB ratio in 13.2 career IP thrown against Kansas City.

8-10 with a 4.10 ERA and 155:50 K/BB ratio in 158.0 career IP thrown at Yankee Stadium.

Must-Watch Hitters

Kansas City

The Royals offense continues to falter. It managed two hits and a run in the series opener, and followed it up with five hits and two runs in last night's 4-2 loss.

Bobby Witt Jr. accounted for three of those seven overall hits to hook his player prop supporters up. No reason to sway from his bat which has hit safely in eight straight games.

New York

It's been 10 games since Aaron Judge last left the yard—a drought that's been especially frustrating for home run prop bettors, as the Yankees' slugger is consistently one of the shortest-priced players on the board.

While there's little value in backing him to go deep most nights, the dry spell could end tonight. Winds are expected to be blowing out to right field at 13 mph, with humidity in the 45-50% range. Judge has also seen Kris Bubic well, going 3-for-6 against him lifetime with one of those knocks leaving the yard.

Royals vs. Yankees Betting Odds

Wednesday 4/16 Money Line Run Line Total Runs Kansas City Royals +130 +1.5 -155 O 8 -112 New York Yankees -155 -1.5 +130 U 8 -108

Royals vs. Yankees expert picks and game prediction

No need to overthink this one regardless of this being Clarke Schmidt's 2025 debut. The Royals can't hit their way out of a wet paper bag right now, and the Yankees are economically priced to win this game at DraftKings Sportsbook.

With Max Fried going deep into last night's game, New York's 10th ranked bullpen should be refreshed and ready when called upon to seal the deal.

Royals vs. Yankees Prediction: New York Wins 5-3

