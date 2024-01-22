Baltimore Orioles Rumors: Team hoping to add a solid starter but aren't willing to pay much, per report

It has been over a month since the Baltimore Orioles added anyone to their roster. They last signed right-handed Craig Kimbrel as a closer for the 2024 season. On Dec. 18, 2023, the team traded for pitcher Jonathan Heasley from the Royals to strengthen their pitching.

Now, the team wants to add a reliable starting pitcher, as expressed by Orioles General Manager Mike Elias during both the meetings in November and the Winter meetings in the following month.

The Orioles are working within a budget and may not be willing to exceed their spending limits. They have been interested in right-handed Dylan Cease from the White Sox but the deal couldn’t be finalized. The price to acquire Cease was likely too expensive for the Orioles.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to a National League executive speaking with Mark Feinsand of MLB.com earlier this week:

“The White Sox are not budging on price, and teams don’t seem to have interest in paying that price.”

The Orioles have a bunch of talented young players that they want to keep, but there might not be enough space for all of them. The GM says that it's crucial to keep a talented team and make smart trades without giving away too many players. He knows getting a big player through a trade means giving up some prospects.

“This perception that we have too many prospects, and we need to get rid of some of them, that doesn’t register with me,” said Mike Elias. “We want to have a very talented organization. We need to make good trades.”

“You have got to give something to get something," Elias added.

If a trade doesn’t happen, the Orioles might still achieve their goal of getting another starting pitcher through free agency.

Baltimore Orioles could get a starting pitcher from free agency

There are fewer free-agent pitchers available, but the Orioles can still find good ones before Spring Training begins. The team may consider pursuing some of the top available starting pitchers in free agency including, Jordan Montgomery, Michael Lorenzen, James Paxton, and Hyun Jin Ryu.

Blake Snell might be too expensive for the team. Currently, the Baltimore Orioles’ rotation for the 2024 season could include Kyle Bradish, Grayson Rodriguez, John Means, Dean Kremer, and one of Tyler Wells, DL Hall, or Cole Irvin.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.