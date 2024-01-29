Harold Ramirez Rumors: Rays' outfielder part of 'trade conversations', per insider

As the offseason draws to a close, the Tampa Bay Rays plan some more transactions. They have been quite active in the trade market this offseason. The team has sent out many players from last season and chances are they are not finished yet.

According to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network, Harold Ramirez may be the next one in line to be shipped out of the team. Morosi states that the Rays are in trade talks about moving him to another team.

The Colombian outfielder has been playing in the Venezuelan Winter League for the Tiburones. The Rays’ openness to trade Ramirez is not unexpected, as he was already considered a potential candidate for a trade by the team.

Ramirez is considered a trade candidate because of his high expected arbitration salary of $4.4 million and the fact that he only has two years under team control. His defensive abilities are also limited since he spent most of last season as a designated hitter, which could be another reason the Rays consider dealing him.

Ramirez had a personal best 2023 season with a .313 batting average, 12 home runs, 68 RBIs and 5 stolen bases.

Harold Ramirez is among two players still in arbitration after the Rays agreed with eight others

On January 11, 2024, the Tampa Bay Rays agreed to deal with eight arbitration-eligible players. From the 10 players in arbitration, only two remain: Harold Ramirez and reliever Jason Adam.

The seven players with whom the Rays have finalized one-year deals to avoid arbitration are:

Randy Arozarena, $8.1 million

Aaron Civale, $4.9 million

Isaac Paredes, $3.4 million

Colin Poche, $2.375 million

Shawn Armstrong, $2.05 million

Drew Rasmussen, $1.8625 million

Zack Littell, $1.85 million

The Rays also finalized a two-year deal with Shane McClanahan worth $7.2 million. The deal also includes an option for McClanahan, through which he can increase his 2025 salary by $120,000 for each start he makes during the current season.

