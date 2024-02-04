J.D. Martinez Rumors: Insider lists 2 teams as 'potential fits' for veteran hitter

The former Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter J.D. Martinez is still available on the free agent market with no chances of returning to the Dodgers. The team’s deal with Shohei Ohtani closed all doors for his return.

With the offseason coming to a close, Martinez and other free agents may start looking for teams to join for the upcoming season. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com lists two teams that should be “potential fits” for the right-handed batter.

Feinsand suggests that the Los Angeles Angels and the New York Mets would both be good teams for Martinez. The outfielder has been connected to the Angels throughout this offseason and could prove to be a valuable addition to the team if added.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In addition to being a strong hitter, he also brings a lot of experience being a veteran player and can further strengthen the Angels’ roster. As far as the Mets are concerned, according to the SNY Mets, it seems that they will sign Martinez if the price drops.

Expand Tweet

Adding the 36-year-old to the Mets roster would prove beneficial to the team for several reasons. Having him back up the team’s offensive leader, Pete Alonso, could make it difficult for the opposing pitchers.

Martinez, being a veteran could share his experience with the young players on the Mets team. Overall, he can prove to be a good addition in many different ways for the New York Mets. Last season, the veteran hit .271/.321/.572 with 33 home runs and 103 RBIs in 479 plate appearances.

Mets recently added reliever Jake Diekman to their bullpen

On Friday, the New York Mets recently signed Jake Diekman to a one-year, $4 million contract still pending physical. The 37-year-old is coming off a strong season with the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2023 season after a poor start with the Chicago White Sox.

Last season, he had a record of 0 wins and 2 losses with a 3.34 ERA in 63 games played for the White Sox and the Rays. In his 12-year career, Diekman has played for eight major league teams.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.