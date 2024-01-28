Jordan Montgomery Rumors: MLB insider believes Rangers could be out on star outfielder

Jordan Montgomery has been linked to many teams this offseason. But nothing compares to the mutual interest between the star pitcher and his former team, the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers have been interested in Montgomery since the beginning of the offseason, but the chances of a deal appear uncertain. On the Foul Territory podcast, Dallas News writer Evan Grant talked about why fans shouldn’t think that the team will bring Montgomery back.

Even though the Rangers have been interested in Monty for a while, their TV rights issues have made them hesitant to make a big signing.

“There are reasons to think that Jordan is waiting for the situation to be sorted through and that he would like to come back to the Rangers, and I think they’d like him to come back,” said Evan Grant.

“But I think in terms of talking about a $25 million contract for four, five maybe even a six-year commitment with him, I think this team would have acted already on that. I don’t think it’s ultimately going to happen”.

The Dallas News writer suggests that if the team wanted to sign Monty to a $25 million contract they would have already done so by now. He does not think that it's going to happen.

At the beginning of the offseason, MLB trade rumors predicted a six-year, $150 million contract for Montgomery, giving him an annual average value of $25 million.

Talking about the Rangers’ perspective, Grant said that they have good starting pitchers and feel they will be ready in the second half of the season.

“They feel like they've got a rotation to go into the season and they feel like it is time. It's past time actually, for their minor league system to start producing some contribute,” added Grant.

“If there was one area where this team came up short last year. It was in the minor league pitching department. Producing guys who could help the big league staff.”

Texas Rangers recently signed right-handed reliever David Robertson

On Jan. 26, the Rangers improved their bullpen by signing a one-year deal worth $11.5 million with righty David Robertson.

As per the deal, Robertson will make $5 million in the 2024 season and also has a mutual option for 2025 worth $7 million with a $1.5 million buyout. The right-hander will receive annual deferred payments of $1 million from 2027 to 2031.

In the 2023 season, Robertson recorded a 3.03 ERA with 78 strikeouts and 18 saves, giving him a career total of 175 saves.

