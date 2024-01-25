Jordan Montgomery Rumors: Rangers 'still engaged in trying' for a reunion with star pitcher, per insider 

Jordan Montgomery is attracting a lot of attention from teams, as he's one of the best starting pitchers remaining in the free-agent market. But the one team he has been heavily linked to this offseason is the Texas Rangers.

The interest is not one-sided, as the left-hander is also said to be keen on a return to the Rangers. According to Jim Bowden of the Athletic, the Texas Rangers are still trying to get their hands on Montgomery.

“Rangers are still engaged in trying to have a reunion with Jordan Montgomery,” Bowden tweeted.

The Rangers’ interest in Montgomery is not surprising, considering the role he played last season in taking the team to its first World Series.

Throughout the regular season, the star pitcher had a great performance with a 2.79 ERA in 67 ⅔ innings and also showcased his strong pitching skills in the postseason.

Since his MLB debut, the star player has played for three teams - New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers. He made his MLB debut with the Yankees in 2017 after being selected by them in the 2014 MLB draft.

After being traded to the Cardinals in 2022, Montgomery was traded to the Rangers, where he won his first big trophy in the 2023 World Series. The Rangers did not spend much money in the offseason, compared to the previous two seasons

Jordan Montgomery and his agent, Scott Boras are reportedly looking for a deal of more than six years worth $162 million. Last season, the player had a one-year, $10 million contract with the Cardinals.

The Texas Rangers have a fairly balanced roster, and with World Series experience and Montgomery's addition, they could be a threat in 2024.

Texas Rangers recently signed reliever Daniel Duarte for cash

On Jan. 16, the Texas Rangers got Daniel Duarte for cash in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds. The right-hander had a good 3-0 record with a 3.69 ERA in 31 games last season.

The Reds signed another pitcher, Brent Suter, for a $3 million, one-year deal, leading Duarte designated for assignment.

The 27-year-old started last season with the Reds but only played three games, as he spent most of the season recovering from an elbow injury.

