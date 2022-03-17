MLB Trade Rumor: Kansas City Royals keen on acquiring Oakland Athletics pitcher, several teams in the race

Coming off the best season of his career, Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas is a hot commodity in trade talks, with interest coming now from the Kansas City Royals. In 2021, Montas' sixth year in the MLB, he placed sixth in Cy Young Award voting, cementing his position as a top young pitcher in the league.

The Kansas City Royals have already been active in improving their bullpen this offseason, signing Zack Greinke to a one-year deal and will look to continue this trend by acquiring Frankie Montas. The 28-year-old pitcher will become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2022 season, so any team that acquires him will be able to sign Montas to a long-term deal, thus increasing his value significantly.

Mark Feisand of the MLB Network reported Royals interest and Frankie Montas' contract situation via a tweet.

Mark Feinsand @Feinsand The Royals are indeed talking to the A's about Frankie Montas, per source, though Montas/Sean Manaea have several interested teams. Montas seems to be the preference for younger teams given his control through 2023; Manaea is a FA after '22. @alec_lewis first connected KC/Montas.

"The Royals are indeed talking to the A's about Frankie Montas, per source, though Montas/Sean Manaea have several interested teams. Montas seems to be the preference for younger teams given his control through 2023; Manaea is a FA after '22. @alec_lewis first connected KC/Montas" - @Feinsand

Kansas City Royals not alone in pursuit of Frankie Montas, New York Yankees also in negotiations with Oakland Athletics

The Oakland Athletics have no lack of suitors for their young pitcher, and while the Kansas City Royals are new to the negotiations, the New York Yankees have been in the mix since the start. As we have already seen this offseason, the Yankees won't hesitate to give up assets for a player who can make an immediate impact for their team.

Frankie Montas Pitching at home

Jon Heyman reported the Yankees interest in Frankie Montas via a tweet.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Yankees are among the teams talking to the A's about star young pitchers Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas @ByRobertMurray on it

"Yankees are among the teams talking to the A’s about star young pitchers Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas @ByRobertMurray on it" - @JonHeyman

Frankie Montas started an American League-high 32 games in 2021, and recorded an impressive 13 wins. Starting pitchers are always difficult to find. With the New York Yankees preparing for a season with championship aspirations, a deep bullpen will be needed to achieve this goal.

The Kansas City Royals are trying to swoop in and upend the New York Yankees plans to bring in Montas. The Oakland Athletics will be able to use this to their advantage. The more teams that express interest in Frankie Montas, the more his value increases ahead of the start of the 2022 season.

