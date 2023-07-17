Marcus Stroman Trade Rumors: Blue Jays and Astros among teams monitoring Cubs pitcher ahead of trade deadline

Marcus Stroman is having another exceptional season in 2023. However, it seems that the Chicago Cubs pitcher is set to leave the team before the Aug.1 trade deadline.

Stroman is set to become a free agent at the end of the current campaign. Furthermore, as the Cubs are unlikely to make the playoffs, they are planning to trade the player in the next two weeks.

According to Bruce Levine of Chicago radio station WSCR, the Toronto Blue Jays are interested in a reunion with Stroman. The pitcher played a shade under five seasons in Toronto from 2014 to 2019 before joining the New York Mets.

A return to the Blue Jays would allow Stroman a chance at a potentially deep postseason run. Toronto is currently third in the AL East with a 53-41 record, six games behind divisional leaders Tampa Bay Rays.

Another team that seems interested in Stroman's services is the Houston Astros. The reigning World Series champions are second in the AL West with a 52-42 record.

Dusty Baker's team has ambitions to defend its championship. However, the Astros need a high-quality pitcher they can rotate in the playoffs and have identified Stroman as a potential option.

Although Stroman appeared to be keen on staying put in Chicago, the Cubs are expected to cash in the two-time All-Star before the trade deadline.

Marcus Stroman's stats in the 2023 MLB season

Marcus Stroman is having an excellent 2023 MLB campaign. The Chicago Cubs pitcher has racked up 101 strikeouts and 42 walks in 118.2 innings pitched at a 2.88 ERA.

Despite Stroman's impressive outings for the Cubs, they are third in the NL Central with a 43-49 record, eight games behind divisional leaders Milwaukee Brewers. Chicago still has a chance of reaching the postseason but needs a miracle to turn its fortunes in the second half of the campaign.

