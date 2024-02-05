Matt Chapman Rumors: MLB Insider links NL West team with star infielder

Among the top players still available in the free agent market is third baseman Matt Chapman, who is pursued by several teams throughout the offseason. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, one team that can end up signing Chapman is the San Francisco Giants. The NL West team has been heavily linked to the third baseman ever since their Ross Stripling trade.

The Giants recently traded right hander Ross Stripling to the Oakland Athletics, which helped them save $9.25 million in their payroll. The team paid $3.25 million of Stripling’s $12.5 million salary as part of the deal. With their payroll cleared, they can potentially land an available free agent.

The Giants have reportedly cleared money specifically to sign a big player from the market and that player could be Matt Chapman. MLB Trade Rumors on X previously predicted a six-year, $150 million deal for him. But with the offseason about to end and the state of the market, it will be interesting to see what deal he ends up with.

Bob Nightengale listed Chapman among the players ‘unlikely’ to sign during this week. The right hander is one of the top power hitting and defensive third baseman in baseball. Last season, he hit 17 home runs and achieved 54 RBIs, which were his lowest in a full season since his 2017 rookie year.

In his career, Chapman has averaged 29 homers, 80 RBIs, 36 doubles and a 5.8 WAR in 162 games.

Cubs and Giants are two “potential fits” for Matt Chapman

The Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants are the two teams that are considered ‘potential fits’ for Chapman, as stated by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The Cubs have been heavily linked to the righty and it also makes a lot of sense.

He is a great fit for the team and can provide them great value if added. The Cubs lost third baseman Jeimer Candelario and Matt Chapman can fill the gap left by his absence.

