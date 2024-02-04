Milwaukee Brewers Rumors: 2 more players expected to be on the trade block soon, per insider

The Milwaukee Brewers continue to shake things up this offseason. The team traded All-Star pitcher Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday. In exchange for Burnes, the Orioles gave infielder Joey Ortiz, lefty ace DL Hall and a "competitive balance" No. 34 draft pick in 2024.

But this doesn’t seem to be the Brewers’ last trade. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the team is willing to move two more players, closer Devin Williams and shortstop Willy Adames. Williams has two years of club control, and Adames has until the end of this season before he becomes a free agent.

Devin Williams is on a one-year contract worth $7.25 million with a club option for 2025. Last season, he had a 1.53 ERA with eight wins, three losses, a 0.92 WHIP and 87 strikeouts in 58.2 innings, while also securing 36 saves for the Milwaukee Brewers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Willy Adames is under a $12.25 million contract for one year with the Milwaukee Brewers. He had 553 at-bats, scoring 73 runs and hitting 24 home runs with 80 RBIs. The shortstop stole five bases and had a batting average of .217 with an OBP of .310 and an OPS of .717.

The team has several promising players, such as righty Abner Uribe, who is considered a future closer by many, and the recently acquired Joey Ortiz, who could potentially replace Adames. The Milwaukee Brewers may decide to trade one or both players to obtain more rotation help.

Milwaukee Brewers might consider putting Christian Yelich on the trade block

The Brewers' left fielder Christian Yelich could become the next player to come on the team's trade block, as per R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports. Last season, the 32-year-old hit .278/.370/.447 with 19 home runs.

While it was not the highest performance compared to the last seasons he has spent with the Milwaukee Brewers, he is still considered an asset for the team. The Brewers may consider trading him due to the large sum they owe to him for the next five seasons.

In March 2020, Yelich signed a nine-year contract worth $215 million with the Milwaukee Brewers. Even if the lefty is put on the trade block by the Brewers given the high cost, other teams will likely hesitate to trade for him.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.