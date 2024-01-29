New York Mets Rumors: Team targeting former Yankees reliever to strengthen bullpen, per insider

The New York Mets have not made any big-name signings this offseason. They are focusing on strategy and the overall balance of the roster instead of acquiring star players this season. Also on the financial side, the Mets have not made any high-cost signings and have avoided multi-year deals so far. Now, the team is said to be pursuing left-handed relievers to strengthen their roster.

According to NY Post baseball columnist Jon Heyman, the Mets are targeting Dominican pitcher Wandy Peralta. In the 2023 regular season, Peralta had a record of four wins and two losses, with a 2.83 ERA, 63 games played, 54 innings, four saves, 51 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 1.22.

“Mets are pursuing lefty relievers, and one they have been targeting is Wandy Peralta who had a sub 3 ERA all three years with the Yankees,” Jon Heyman wrote on X.

The lefty reliever was with the Yankees for nearly three years, from 2021 to 2023, before becoming a free agent. Peralta had a 2.95 ERA in 2021 and a 2.72 ERA with a record of three wins and four losses in 2022.

The former Yankees pitcher has played well over the last few seasons and could prove to be an asset for the Mets. The New York Mets would like to enter 2025 with as few expenses as possible.

Even if they don’t go all out, they would certainly want to compete in the 2024 season. With spring training just around the corner, it will be interesting to see whether Peralta ends up with the Mets or not.

New York Mets re-sign right-handed reliever Adam Ottavino

On Saturday, Adam Ottavino made his return to the New York Mets. Ottavino signed a one-year deal, worth $4.5 million to return to the Mets bullpen. The right-hander previously declined the $6.75 million player option to return to the Mets in search of a better deal.

When he was unable to secure such a deal, Ottavino decided to return to the Mets for a reduced contract. He had a 3.21 ERA in 66 games last season. The 38-year-old joined the Mets in 2022 and in the regular season of the same year, he had a record of six wins, three losses, three saves, and a 2.06 ERA.

