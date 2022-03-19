MLB Rumors: New York Yankees eyeing two-time All-Star shortstop to get over the hump in 2022

Rumors of the New York Yankees signing free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa have been circulating throughout the offseason. In exchange for catcher Gary Sánchez and infielder Gio Urshela, the Yankees acquired infielder Josh Donaldson, infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and catcher Ben Rortvedt from the Minnesota Twins earlier this week. Although Correa is perhaps the finest free-agent shortstop in a 2021/22 market, the Yankees have not signed him.

Fans of the New York Yankees are waiting for a decision on free agency shortstop Carlos Correa. Correa, who has three American League pennants and one World Series victory under his belt, might be a beneficial acquisition for a Yankees team attempting to break past a string of disappointing seasons. Carlos can also shift unfavorable attention away from others and onto himself and relieve the strain on these players. This may be exactly what the Yankees want if they are to return to the World Series.

Correa is one of the most sought-after free agents this offseason, with multiple MLB teams interested in the former Rookie of the Year and two-time All-Star. Correa has already rejected a 10-year, $275 million deal from the Detroit Tigers. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Correa has engaged Scott Boras as his new agent. Scott negotiated some of the massive agreements paid out before the lockout began, implying that Carlos' services would not be inexpensive. Until a new collective bargaining agreement is finalized, the former Houston Astros star will be unable to negotiate a new contract. According to Spotrac, the Yankees have the third-highest estimated salary for 2022, at $211.2 million.

Inside the Yankees clubhouse, a strong sense that a cultural (and defensive) change is well underway. No one knows who will be traded, and some are still expecting a big move like Carlos Correa. A little dispatch from a big moment in Yankeeland.

Inside the Yankees clubhouse, a strong sense that a cultural (and defensive) change is well underway. No one knows who will be traded, and some are still expecting a big move like Carlos Correa. A little dispatch from a big moment in Yankeeland.

The New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers, have all contacted Correa's agency, according to Fox 26 Houston. Even though Correa will cost a lot of money, he is well worth the price. Whichever club he joins will probably receive the finest shortstop in baseball. Many people dislike Carlos Correa's antics, but teams want to win at the end of the day, and Carlos Correa has done just that throughout his career.

Who else has Brian Cashman of New York Yankees acquired?

In exchange for catcher Gary Sánchez and INF Gio Urshela, the New York Yankees have acquired infielder Josh Donaldson, infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and catcher Ben Rortvedt from the Minnesota Twins.

Donaldson, 36, has a career.269/.367/.505 (1,179-for-4,379) batting line with 739 runs, 254 doubles, 12 triples, 251 home runs, 728 RBI, and 649 walks in 1,201 games with Oakland (2010, '12-14), Toronto (2015-18), Cleveland (2018), Atlanta (2019), and Minnesota (2020-21).

Kiner-Falefa, 26, batted.271 (172-for-635) in 158 games with the Texas Rangers in 2021, with 74 runs, 25 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 53 RBI, 28 walks, 20 strikeouts, a .312 on-base percentage, and a .670 OPS.

Rortvedt, 24, batted .169/.229/.281 (15-for-89) in 39 games, including 28 starts, with eight runs, one double, three home runs, and seven RBIs in his first Major League action in 2021.

"The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired INF Josh Donaldson, INF Isiah Kiner-Falefa and C Ben Rortvedt from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for C Gary Sánchez and INF Gio Urshela." -@ New York Yankees

Kiner-Falefa is the only member of the newly acquired trio who can play shortstop. The fact that the Yankees have him on the team shouldn't prevent them from looking for a better option at the position, especially since Carlos Correa is still available. The Yankees can pay a premium price for Correa. Nevertheless, Yankees may instead have to settle for Kiner-Falefa's at-best mediocrity.

