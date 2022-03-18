Oakland Athletics yard sale continues, Detroit Tigers reportedly interested

The Oakland Athletics continue to be sellers this MLB offseason, and the Detroit Tigers are circling to snatch up any assets of value. The assets that are particularly coveted by the Detroit Tigers are two young star pitchers, Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea. Both players are coming off stellar 2021 campaigns and look to continue to elevate their games in 2022.

The Oakland Athletics are a notoriously cheap team, rarely if ever shelling out money for players, whether they are contract extensions or big-ticket free-agent signings. This inability to spend enough by the Athletics is what provides teams like the Detroit Tigers the opportunity to acquire their best players who are both in need of new contracts.

This interest from the Detroit Tigers was first reported by Jon Heyman on Twitter.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Tigers and Twins are among many teams trying to land either of two available A’s star starters — Sean Manaea or Frankie Montas. A’s fire sale continues. Tigers and Twins are among many teams trying to land either of two available A’s star starters — Sean Manaea or Frankie Montas. A’s fire sale continues.

Looking toward the 2022 season for the Oakland Athletics and Detroit Tigers

Oakland Athletics v Detroit Tigers

The offseason is a magical time where every team has hope. Teams that lost in the playoffs think they are just a piece away from a championship, and teams that missed the playoffs feel they're right on the cusp. The commencement of the regular season brings all these thought processes to a close. The Oakland Athletics and Detroit Tigers now look to be better than they were in 2021.

Mick Akers reports that the Athletics are looking to move out of Oakland and into Las Vegas. They need a winning team to win over a new city, as reported via a tweet.

Mick Akers @mickakers #oakland #athletics The Oakland A’s put in an offer on another plot of land in Las Vegas. They now have 5 offers in on possible sites for a ballpark. All of them are in, or near the Resort Cooridor, according to team president Dave Kaval. #vegas The Oakland A’s put in an offer on another plot of land in Las Vegas. They now have 5 offers in on possible sites for a ballpark. All of them are in, or near the Resort Cooridor, according to team president Dave Kaval. #vegas #oakland #athletics

The Detroit Tigers have been mediocre at best, and more often than not, just bad since 2015. They want to control their narrative in 2022. After finishing 2021 eight games under .500, it is clear through their pursuit of available players that the Tigers think they are a team on the rise. While their division, the American League Central, is tough, it would not be impossible for them to sneak into the playoffs.

The Oakland Athletics are coming off a mediocre 2021 season where they missed the playoffs, were nine games back in their division and missed the playoffs. It makes sense that team leadership is looking to reshape their core, especially offloading players like Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea for assets now instead of waiting for them to leave in free agency after the 2022 season.

This could be a defining season for the Oakland Athletics and Detroit Tigers. Whether it goes well or poorly could hinge on this potential trade between the teams.

