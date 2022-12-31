When 28-year-old star shortstop Carlos Correa opted out of the final two years of his $105 million deal with the Minnesota Twins, no one in the baseball world was shocked. A player of his caliber, a two-time All-Star and Gold Glove winner, deserved more money.

When Correa signed a monster deal with the San Francisco Giants in December, reportedly worth 13 years and $350 million dollars, once again the baseball world expected this and replied modestly. However, what came next no one saw coming.

The Giants canceled their introductory press conference with Correa a few hours earlier due to concerns with his physical. This allowed the juggernaut baseball team known as the New York Mets, under new owner Steve Cohen and his billions of dollars, to renegotiate with Correa, signing him to a 12-year deal worth $315 dollars. Not only is it rare for physicals to become a barrier to signing a player, but it is also very rare for another team to be able to sign a player after they are already in talks with another team.

Yet, enter New York and their "win-now" mode of management, and that is exactly what happened. It seemed as though Correa was leaving the "Bay" for the flashing lights of Citi Field. That was until New York flagged the same issues with Carlos Correa's physical that San Francisco had. The latest reports show that their issue is with Correa's surgically repaired left leg, which was due to an injury he sustained in a minor league game in 2014.

Where will Carlos Correa sign if the Mets' deal falls through?

For now, it remains to be seen if New York and Carlos Correa can work out a deal as both parties have remained mum on the situation. It has been reported that several teams have reached out since the news broke. Will Carlos Correa get the mega-deal he has been seeking for so long? Or will he have to settle for a shorter deal with New York or some other team? Answers should come soon to all those baseball fans who have been following the story.

Poll : 0 votes