"Will Juan Soto be traded?" - Insider discloses MLB trade rumor that could alter the next season for Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals

Buster Olney of ESPN recently revealed the newest MLB trade rumor, and it is focused on the young superstar Juan Soto. The Washington Nationals superstar has been the lone bright spot in an otherwise bleak season for the team, but his name could be the focus of trade negotiations before this season's deadline.

Buster Olney reported that the feeling around the league is that the 23-year-old All-Star could be on the move this season as the Washington Nationals will not be willing to pay him the exorbitant amount that he is due.

This MLB trade rumor was reported by Buster Olney via Twitter.

"Will Juan Soto be traded?" - @ Buster Olney

The franchise is also up for sale. This player's contract situation could be a major sticking point for any potential buyer, so they would prefer to resolve the situation sooner rather than later.

The impact of the potential sale on the team's make-up was clarified by Buster Olney in a tweet.

"If the team is going to be sold, an incoming owner may well want resolution of Soto's status -- stay or go -- before a sale is finalized" - @ Buster Olney

Nobody expected Juan Soto to be available via trade this season, but his addition to any roster would be a massive improvement.

How will this MLB trade rumor affect Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals?

A 23-year-old outfielder who has already been selected as an All-Star and has been a perrenial MVP candidate would fetch a massive return in any trade, but it will be difficult for the trade to be a win-win. A player like Juan Soto does not come around often, and if he is not the player you build a franchise around, then who is?

The mere existence of this MLB trade rumor could prove a negative in the relationship between Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals and make it even more difficult to sign a long-term extension. The prospect of a trade damages the relationship between a player and a team, especially when their goals are not aligned.

As the young superstar looks around the league and sees the big money deals that teams like the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Houston Astros are giving out, he knows that his next contract will be a life-changing one wherever he goes.

Any team that pulls the trigger and makes the trade will receive an instant superstar and potential face of the franchise. It seems impossible for the return on a player like that to be worth it for the Washington Nationals.

