Yariel Rodríguez Rumors: Blue Jays 'optimistic' about their chances to land right-handed pitcher

The Toronto Blue Jays have been openly pursuing free agent Yariel Rodriguez for quite some time this offseason. They had been keeping an eye on Rodriguez for the past few months, but couldn’t finalize a deal due to his immigration issues. It’s not clear what the specific issues are or when they will be fixed.

However, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Blue Jays remain quite "optimistic" about reaching a deal with him. Rodriguez began his career in Cuba at the age of 18. He played in 91 games in the Cuban National Series and maintained a 3.30 ERA in 464 innings.

In 2020, he joined the Chunichi Dragons of Japan as a reliever, and over three seasons he pitched a total of 175 innings with a 3.03 ERA. Rodriguez pitched in 56 games with a 1.15 ERA for his team in 2022, winning six and losing two. He recorded 60 strikeouts in 54 innings, earning him the postseason title of Central League Most Valuable Setup Pitcher.

After playing for Cuba in the 2023 World Baseball Classics, he chose not to go back to Japan. Although he got released by the Dragons and became a free agent in MLB, he couldn’t participate in the official games after the World Baseball Classics last year.

There has been interest from teams in Rodriguez this offseason, with some considering him capable enough to return to a starting role. If he joins the Blue Jays or any other team, he may start as a backup pitcher and gradually build up his playing time since he didn’t pitch last season.

It may take until the second half of the season for him to fully contribute. If Rodriguez performs well, he will provide the Blue Jays with additional support for their pitching rotation, which performed well last season.

Blue Jays recently claimed Brian Serven from Cubs

Catcher Brian Servan was placed on waivers by the Chicago Cubs and claimed by the Blue Jays on Tuesday. Servan played 11 games for the Colorado Rockies last season and hit .130 with one RBI. In Triple-A Albuquerque, he batted .199 with five homers and 20 RBIs.

Serven was initially claimed by the Cubs off waivers from the Rockies on Jan. 5. Then on Jan. 11, the Cubs designated Serven for assignment, after their four-year, $53 million contract with left-hander Shota Imanaga.

Serven made his major league debut with Colorado, where he hit .203 with six homers and 16 RBIs in 62 games.

