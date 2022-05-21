"S**t brews and brews and brews til it boils over", "Bring out the robots" - Chicago Cubs catcher draws a line with bat after an argument with the umpire, MLB Twitter annoyed by bad calls

Earlier today, Chicago Cubs catcher Wilson Contreras got tossed from the game after arguing a ridiculous strike three call. If you have been watching the 2022 Major League Baseball season so far, then it should come as no surprise that the umpires have been shakey, at best, this season. With talks of replacing traditional umpires with "robot umps", umpires in Major League Baseball are in the hot seat and are getting exposed on the highest stage.

"Wilson Conteras was ejected from the game after arguing strike three. He drew a line in the dirt to show the ump he's been all over the plate today" - @Jomboy Media

Traditional umpires will never be perfect, and some say that the human element should be left in as it is a part of the game. However, this strike three call against Cubs catcher Wilson Contreras is absolutely absurd. As seen in the tweet above, the ball was clearly inside, and Contreras was even brushed off the plate. It makes sense that Chicago Cubs fans and MLB fans, in general, are losing it on Twitter.

Chicago Cubs fans are in dissaray on MLB Twitter

"Baseball anger is unlike any other anger. S**t brews and brews and brews til it boils over" - @Clark

This fan on Twitter is simply sick and tired of all the nonsense that is going on with the MLB umpires this season. It is ridiculous and really takes players out of the game and makes baseball less fun to watch when things like this happen, especially when it shouldn't have to.

"The strike zone is the heart of the game, and the umps inability to call an accurate strike zone greatly effects the game. Bring out the robots." - @Black Bolt

This MLB fan explains their disgust with the umpires so far this season. The game directly gets affected in a negative way when the umpires cannot do their job properly. Perhaps, robot umpires are a viable option now?

"This has to be one of the funniest ejections. Contreras was just tryin to be helpful." - @Jen

This Twitter user is not really that wrong when they say this. Although drawing a line in baseball might be one of the easiest ways to get ejected, it is always amusing to see, and maybe Contreras was just giving some helpful advice!

"Contreras complaining like Jon Lester didn't get that pitched called 99% of the time with him behind the dish" - @Carson

This user, contrary to a lot of other fans, thinks that Contreras would have gotten this call if he was behind the dish. Although some players get favorited by umpires, this ball should never have been called a strike in any situation.

"He's a catcher he knows the zone as well as the ump, smh." - @Nate

This MLB fan argues that, since Wilson Contreras is a catcher, he knows what the correct strike zone should be. He is on the money with this tweet, and that's probably why he was so distraught after this call.

"Once again @MLB does nothing!!! Name a worse commissoner!!?? I'll wait lol @MLB this is a joke!!! Ray Charles can see better than these idiots" - @Matt

This Chicago Cubs fan calls out MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in this tweet. He, then, says Ray Charles, who is blind, can call a better game than this, and he probably is not wrong.

"Ive done this once in my life in high school and was tossed before I even touched the ground lol." - @Jon

This Chicago Cubs fan says that, the one time they did this themselves, they got thrown out of the game. This is no doubt an effective method of getting tossed from a baseball game!

"Umpires are the worst. Please bring the robots already." - @Shea

This fan, like many others on Twitter, is pleading for the robot umpires to come to Major League Baseball. Perhaps, they are right, and it might be a better option.

Wilson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs are just one instance of the current absurdities going on in the MLB with the umpires. Missing blatant calls really negatively changes the game in many different ways. If nothing happens soon, it is possible that the umpires might get run out of the MLB, and robot umpires will soon follow.

Edited by Windy Goodloe