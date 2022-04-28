"He still continued to pump strikes and get back in counts as needed and make big pitches" - San Francisco Giants cannon Carlos Rodon breaks franchise strikeouts record, Gabe Kapler praises him for surpassing 3-time World Series champion Tim Lincecum

The San Francisco Giants have had their fair share of amazing pitchers. From trailblazers Christy Mathewson and Juan Marcihel to the contemporary trio of Matt Cain, Tim Lincecum and Madison Bumgarnder, the team has had elite arms grace its rotation.

On Tuesday, left-hander Carlos Rodon took a step toward joining that illustrious list of names. The southpaw set a franchise record with 38 strikeouts in his first four appearances with the team.

"Carlos Rodón, 97mph" - Rob Friedman

In his most recent start against cross-town rivals the Oakland Athletics, Rodon shut down the A's for six innings, fanning nine in a quality start.

Carlos Rodon has been an ace since signing with the San Francisco Giants.

Rodon joined the Giants after the MLB lockout, signing a two-year deal for $44 million after receiving no qualifying offer from the Chicago White Sox. The third pick in the 2014 draft was signed to replace All-Star Kevin Gausman who signed with the Toronto Blue Jays in free agency. So far for the Giants, the move has paid off with Rodon making a third of what the Blue Jays are paying Gausman.

Stats By STATS @StatsBySTATS



-struck out 8 or more

-allowed no more than 3 hits

-allowed no more than 1 run



The only other pitcher in the modern era to do that in 4 straight starts at any point in a single season was Jacob deGrom last year In each of his 4 starts in 2022, Carlos Rodón of the @SFGiants has:-struck out 8 or more-allowed no more than 3 hits-allowed no more than 1 runThe only other pitcher in the modern era to do that in 4 straight starts at any point in a single season was Jacob deGrom last year In each of his 4 starts in 2022, Carlos Rodón of the @SFGiants has:-struck out 8 or more-allowed no more than 3 hits-allowed no more than 1 runThe only other pitcher in the modern era to do that in 4 straight starts at any point in a single season was Jacob deGrom last year

"In each of his 4 starts in 2022, Carlos Rodón of the @SFGiants has: struck out 8 or more, allowed no more than 3 hits, andllowed no more than 1 run...The only other pitcher in the modern era to do that in 4 straight starts at any point in a single season was Jacob deGrom last year" -@StatsBySTATS

Rodon has been a major piece in helping the Giants keep pace with their NL West rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

San Francisco Giants v Cleveland Guardians

Rodon's 38 strikeouts to kick off the season broke the record held by former Giants ace and back-to-back NL Cy Young Award winner Tim Lincecum. Lincecum was the picture of dominance in during his tenure in San Francisco. He helped the team win three World Series titles. Rodon has the potential to match Lincecum's level of dominance on the mound. However, it will come down to how many chances at a World Series title he gives the Giants going forward.

Edited by Jason Birkelbach