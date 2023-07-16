San Francisco Giants Trade Rumors: Top 3 targets for NL West outfit to maintain postseason ambitions

The San Francisco Giants are still in the hunt for the playoffs. Gabe Kapler's side is third in the NL West with a 51-41 record, only two games behind division leaders Los Angeles Dodgers.

However, the Giants need to maintain the pressure on the teams above them and bring in some new faces before the Aug 1 trade deadline. Here, we take a look at three players that San Francisco can trade for to make a push for the postseason.

New York Mets star Tommy Pham

#1. Tommy Pham, New York Mets

Tommy Pham is having a fairly decent season with the New York Mets. The outfielder has managed 57 hits and nine home runs in 210 at-bats with a .271 batting average.

Pham has the tendency to step up in crucial games. The 35-year-old can be a game-changer in the right team and the San Francisco Giants should certainly consider picking him up before the trade deadline.

#2. Cody Bellinger, Chicago Cubs

Cody Bellinger is enjoying a fabulous campaign with the Chicago Cubs this season. He has racked up 69 hits and 12 home runs in 226 at-bats with a .305 batting average.

Bellinger can prove to be a stellar acquisition for the San Francisco Giants before the trade deadline. The two-time All-Star has the power to hit big home runs and has experience of winning a World Series as well.

#3. Trevor Williams, Washington Nationals

Trevor Williams has had a decent campaign with the Washington Nationals in 2023. The pitcher has recorded 73 strikeouts and 31 walks in 93.2 innings pitched at a 4.42 ERA.

Williams could be a great addition for the Giants, who are in need of a pitcher. Moreover, the 31-year-old can provide cover for the team if any of their starting pitchers suffer an injury towards the back end of the season.

