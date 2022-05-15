San Francisco Giants vs Colorado Rockies Prediction & Match Preview - May 16th | MLB Season 2022

The San Francisco Giants will head to Coors Field in the Mile High City of Denver to take on the Colorado Rockies for the second series between the two teams this season. For both members of the NL West, a very tight division, the game and the series will be important to both.

The Giants, who are just half a game behind the leading LA Dodgers, will try to regain their title, while Colorado, only in last place by 3.5 games, can cover some ground with a few wins at home against a divisional rival. Let's see how the two teams match up.

Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco Giants vs Colorado Rockies

Date & Time: Monday, May 16, 7:40 p.m. MDT

Venue: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

San Francisco Giants Preview

The San Francisco Giants have been in a dead heat with the Los Angeles Dodgers all season. Both are looking to stay on top of the division. After a two-game sweep by the Dodgers, the Giants charged on to a six-game winning streak that included a three-game sweep of the Rockies.

The streak was enough to elevate the Giants back to the top of the division, and it has energized fans. Starting on the mound for the Giants will be leftie Alex Wood, who will bring an ERA of 3.60 to this one.

San Francisco Giants Key Player - Brandon Belt

In his 11 seasons with the Giants, Brandon Belt has consistently been in the background, dependable but not flashy. An All-Star in 2016, 34-year-old Belt is having one of the best seasons of his career. He has already hit four home runs and 11 RBIs in just 22 games. This puts him on track to have one of the best seasons of his career.

"Brandon Belt's birthday bash." - @ MLB

Belt was instrumental in the Giants' win streak. Over his past seven games, Belt has hit .308, a big improvement as Belt hit below .200 in the seven before that.

San Francisco Giants Predicted Lineup

LaMonte Wade, DH Brandon Belt, 1B Joc Pederson, LF Mike Yastrzemski, CF Evan Longoria, 3B Brandon Crawford, SS Luis Gonzalez, RF Donovan Walton, 2B Joey Bart, C

Pitcher: Alex Wood

Colorado Rockies Preview

The past week or so for the Colorado Rockies has been the inverse of the Giants. Following a series defeat to the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Rockies were swept by the Giants in San Francisco. Manager Bud Black was able to lead his guys to a win over the Kansas City Royals to stop the bleeding, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

Despite being last place in the division, they are only 3.5 games out of the top spot. With their season far from over, the Rockies will send right-hander Antonio Senzatela to the mound.

Colorado Rockies Key Player - CJ Cron

Journeyman CJ Cron seems to have found a place in Colorado. After playing for five teams in seven years, Cron signed a Minor League contract with the Rockies in 2021. So far, his production has been good enough to keep him in the bigs.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ CJ Cron is now tied for the MLB lead with 9 homers! CJ Cron is now tied for the MLB lead with 9 homers! https://t.co/t9lR4piym8

"CJ Cron is now tied for the MLB lead with 9 homers!" - @ Talkin' Baseball

The first baseman hit .281 with 28 home runs and 92 RBIs last season. This year, he is leading the National League in home runs with 9, and batting a very impressive .307 for his team.

Colorado Rockies Predicted Lineup

Connor Joe, DH Charlie Blackmon, RF CJ Cron, 1B Ryan McMahon, 3B Brendan Rogers, 2B Jose Iglesias, SS Sam Hilliard, LF Yonthan Daza, CF Dom Nunez, C

Pitcher: Antonio Senzatela

San Francisco Giants vs Colorado Rockies Predicition

Despite coming off of a big winning streak, it would not be incredibly surprising to see the Rockies coming away with this one. The Rockies have home-field advantage, and neither pitcher has an especially attractive ERA. The Colorado Rockies might just get the payback they desire in what is likely to be a hit-fest. Our prediction: Rockies. 8-7.

Where to watch The Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves

San Francisco Giants

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Livestream: MLB.TV

Colorado Rockies

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Livestream: MLB.TV

At this still early juncture of the season, wins are still an important and essential objective for both teams. The division is so tight right now that any movement by either of these teams could really change the way things look.

Edited by Windy Goodloe