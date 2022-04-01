San Francisco Giants vs LA Dodgers Prediction & Match Preview-April 2nd | MLB Spring Training 2022

The San Francisco Giants will be traveling to Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona on April 2, to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in a Spring Training game. San Francisco will have right-hander Kevin Castro take the mound in a final preseason tuneup while Los Angeles is likely to send lefty Clayton Kershaw to the hill.

San Francisco is currently sporting a 6-7 record in Spring Training. Meanwhile, Los Angeles is hoping to end the 2022 Spring Training on a positive note as they own a 6-7 record.

Fixture: San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers | Spring Training 2022

Date & Time: Friday, April 2, 3:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Camelback Ranch, Glendale, Arizona

San Francisco Giants Preview

The Giants are coming off of a stellar season that saw the ballclub win 107 games in 2021. The team won the National League West by a single game. They, however, were quickly dispatched during the National League Division Series. The team said goodbye to slugging third baseman Kris Bryant, as well as Hall-of-Famer catcher Buster Posey. The team is also breaking in a new pitching staff as it welcomed former Chicago White Sox lefty Carlos Rodon snd former Detroit Tigers top-prospect Matthew Boyd.

Key Player - Brandon Crawford

Instead of being one of the many star shortstops to test the free agent market after the 2021 season, Crawford opted to stay in San Francisco and signed a two-year extension during the season for $32 million. Crawford has had three RBIs in five games during the spring this year. While he has had limited action, the veteran shortstop doesn't need much time to get up to speed.

Evan Webeck @EvanWebeck Back to back blasts for Tommy La Stella and Brandon Crawford, who both plop baseballs over the right field wall. Crawford's first hit this spring. La Stella, in 4 trips to the plate, has a homer, a double, a walk and a well-hit flyout. Back to back blasts for Tommy La Stella and Brandon Crawford, who both plop baseballs over the right field wall. Crawford's first hit this spring. La Stella, in 4 trips to the plate, has a homer, a double, a walk and a well-hit flyout.

San Francisco Giants Projected Lineup:

Manager Gabe Kapler will likely submit the following lineup:

1, Mike Yastrzemski (L) RF

2. Brandon Crawford (L) SS

3. Darin Ruf (R) 1B

4. Joc Pederson (L) CF

5. Wilmer Flores (R) 3B

6. Joey Bart (R) C

7. Jason Krizan (L) DH

8. Luis Gonzalez (L) LF

9. Mauricio Dubon (R) 2B

Los Angeles Dodgers Preview

After finishing in second behind San Francisco in the National League West, Los Angeles rode a 106-win season to the National League Championship Series where they lost to the eventual World Series Champion Atlanta Braves. The team had to bid adieu to star shortstop Corey Seager as he left via free agency to the Texas Rangers. The team also said goodbye to temporay ace Max Scherzer who chose between the Dodgers and the New York Mets and ended up heading out to Queens. The team was able to retain Clayton Kershaw and outfielder Chris Taylor, while managing to sign superstar first-baseman Freddie Freeman away from the Atlanta Braves.

Key Player - Clayton Kershaw

Kershaw returned to Los Angeles on a one-year deal for $17 million. While the Kershaw of old is long gone, the one that took the mound in 2021 was still a solid pitcher in a Dodgers rotation that could use Kershaw's poise and veteran presence. As Spring Training concludes, Clayton Kershaw's performance will give an indication on how healthy and sharp the pitcher is and give some insight into how much Los Angeles can lean on the pitcher if they want to return to the World Series.

Los Angeles Dodgers Projected Lineup:

Manager Dave Roberts will likely be submitting the following lineup:

1.Mookie Betts, RF

2. Freddie Freeman, 1B

3, Trea Turner, SS

4, Max Muncy, DH

5, Justin Turner, 3B

6, Will Smith, C

7. Chris Taylor, CF

8. Hanser Alberto, 2B

9. Kevin Pillar, LF

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction

This will be a preview of an intense matchup between two fierce National League West rivals. For Los Angeles, fans can expect a solid outing from Kershaw as he looks to round out into season-ready form. For San Francisco, expect the regular lineup to play deep into this matchup as the team hopes to take advantage of the high-quality pitching Los Angeles will be sending to the mound.

Where to watch: San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Fans can catch the matchup between the two ballclubs on NBCS BA for Giants coverage and Sportsnet LA for Dodgers coverage.

