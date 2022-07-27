“Scared of Lindor lmaoooo” “Oh so we lost the Subway Series” - New York Yankees fans are outraged by roster moves ahead of the subway series

The New York Yankees have made some major roster changes just hours before the first game of the Subway Series. The Yankees are set to play the New York Mets later tonight, yet one of the Yanks' best players this season will be absent.

New York Yankees @Yankees Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

•Placed OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to 7/24) with left Achilles tendonitis.

•Recalled OF Tim Locastro (#33) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:•Placed OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to 7/24) with left Achilles tendonitis.•Recalled OF Tim Locastro (#33) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Giancarlo Stanton was sent to the 10-day injured list due to tendonitis in his left Achilles. To fill his spot during the games he will miss, utility player Tim Locastro was called up from Scranton/Wilkes Barre. Stanton has been a major contributor for the Yankees so far, and his bat will be missed in this crucial series.

Mark Gruskin @grudz2 @Yankees Why not Andujar instead of Locastro? Incredibly frustrating. Andujar lengthens the lineup and Locastro shortens it. @Yankees Why not Andujar instead of Locastro? Incredibly frustrating. Andujar lengthens the lineup and Locastro shortens it.

So far this season, Giancarlo Stanton has 24 home runs, along with 61 runs batted in. His slugging percentage is just shy of .500 through 80 games played this season. His efforts this year earned him an All-Star appearance, where he ultimately won the All-Star Game MVP.

Tabitha Brizuela @tabithabrizuela @Yankees Why does Boone never tell the truth when it comes to injuries? The other day, when asked why Stanton wasn’t in the lineup, he said he was tired and needed rest. @Yankees Why does Boone never tell the truth when it comes to injuries? The other day, when asked why Stanton wasn’t in the lineup, he said he was tired and needed rest.

With the announcement Stanton will sit out the series, some Yankee fans already feel the loss.

Stanton has bad blood with the Mets from last season. When the two teams faced off in last year's Subway Series, he and Francisco Lindor almost caused a brawl.

Games played between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets are always special. Their rivalry is almost unmatched in baseball, with all fans from each team engaged.

Since both the Yankees and Mets have been dominant this season, this series is going to be extremely interesting. Both teams are sure-fire locks for this year's postseason, and these are crucial games.

Although the Mets are having an outstanding season, the Yankees are on another level this year.

The New York Yankees are the most dominant team in the MLB

New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles

The Yankees are the best team in baseball so far this season. They have the most wins by any team in the MLB with 66, and are 12.5 games ahead in their division. They will easily be in this year's playoffs, and are looking like true contenders.

The reason for the Yanks' success this season is because of their all-around talent. At the plate, they lead Major League Baseball in home runs and OPS. On the mound, the Yankees have the third-lowest team ERA at just a 3.13.

This series against the Mets is surely going to be some of the best baseball we have seen this year. The first game is set to be played at 7:05 EDT tonight at Citi Field.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far