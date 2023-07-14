Scott Barlow Trade Rumors: Top 5 landing spots for Royals pitcher

Scott Barlow is having another impressive season with the Kansas City Royals in 2023. The pitcher has racked up 44 strikeouts and 16 walks in 33 innings pitched at a 4.09 ERA.

However, the Royals are languishing in fifth place in the AL Central with a 26-65 record, and they might be looking to offload Barlow before the Aug 1. trade deadline.

Here, we take a look at five landing spots for the right-handed Barlow amid rumors of his move away from Kansas City.

#5, Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers are leading the AL West with a 52-39 record. Bruce Bochy's team has been the surprise package in the MLB this season. However, the Rangers need to bolster their squad for tougher challenges ahead.

As Scott Barlow has a knack for delivering in the big games, he could become a key pitcher for Texas in the second half of the season.

#4, Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles are second in the AL East with a 54-35 record. Brandon Hyde's team is in the hunt to qualify for the playoffs but will need to keep up its momentum in the second half of the regular season.

An addition like Barlow could prove to be useful for Baltimore as they prepare to attack the remainder of the campaign. The Orioles have ambitions of winning the World Series and adding strength to their defensive ranks is crucial if they want to win the big honors.

#3, Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians are at the top of the AL Central with a 45-45 record. However, Terry Francona's team needs to address some issues before thinking of reaching the playoffs.

Landing a pitcher like Barlow could take the Guardians to the next level as he keeps things tight. The 30-year-old can play an important role for Cleveland in the postseason.

#2, Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays are at the summit of the AL East with a 58-35 record. Kevin Cash's team is in the mix for the World Series and could be targeting a pitcher to fix some of its defensive issues.

Scott Barlow might be a perfect addition for the Rays, who have struggled to close out a few games. He will also add some quality to the team's pitching department.

#1, Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are leading the NL West with a 51-38 record. The Dodgers are in contention to go all the way and win the World Series. However, Dave Roberts' side are in need of some reinforcements if they are to compete with the best in the playoffs.

A player like Scott Barlow could add a different pitching dynamism to the roster. Moreover, the Dodgers might be keen on landing a pitcher to bolster their defensive game.

