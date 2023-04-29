Seattle Mariners City Connect Jersey 2023: Uncovering the inspiration and origin behind latest uniform design

The Seattle Mariners finally unveiled their Nike City Connect uniforms on Friday morning. They’ll don the new uniforms for every Friday home game over the next three years, beginning from May 5 onwards when they host the Houston Astros.

With their new jerseys, the Mariners have established a new tradition for baseball in the Pacific Northwest that honors their history.

The eye-catching “Seattle” is stitched across the chest of the jersey. The uniform includes an homage to Seattle's original colors of Amarillo (Gold), Rush Blue, Sundown (Yellow) and black.

Blue and gold are evocative of the Mariners and the Seattle Pilots. Meanwhile, the black shade is in honor of the 1940s Seattle Steelheads, who also had the color on their jerseys.

Planning for the new uniform initially began in 2021. Along the way, special tributes for the Seattle franchise were included.

A unique patch on the jersey sleeve features "PNW" with an image of Mount Rainier behind it signifying the energy and exuberance of the region’s great outdoors.

At the bottom of the jersey, the words "My Oh My" are featured as a tribute to the late Mariners broadcaster Dave Niehaus.

The words “Sodo Mojo” are stitched on the inside of the jersey collar as a celebration of the neighborhood that the Mariners have always called home.

Meanwhile, the cap features a modernized Mariners trident, consisting of a royal blue crown and black visor. Interestingly. this is the first time the color combination has been used for an on-field cap in Seattle baseball history.

Seattle Mariners schedule to conclude April

Seattle Mariners pitcher Luis Castillo

The Seattle Mariners will face the in-form Toronto Blue Jays later on Saturday in the second game of their series, with the match scheduled to commence at 3:07 p.m. ET.

They will conclude their three-game series against the Blue Jays on Sunday, April 30. Game 3 will commence at 1:37 p.m. ET.

Seattle is currently fourth in the AL West with 11 wins and 15 defeats. However, they will be hoping to end the month on a high by upsetting Toronto.

