Maybe it's the constant rain, maybe it's that the Seattle Mariners aren't performing up to expectations, but fans are not happy about team CEO John Stanton.
A Friday tweet from "Mariner Muse," which covers the team and boasts 11.6 thousand followers, attacked Stanton for not investing enough profit in free agents as well as not investing in upgrades at the Mariners' Triple-A ballpark in Tacoma.
The tweet called Stanton "a fraud."
The tweet served its purpose of acting as a sounding board for the grievances of Seattle Mariners fans towards the majority owner of the ballclub. Many of the gripes are the same for fans from around MLB, just with a particular Mariners flavor.
Baseball fans generally don't care for their particular team's owners. From coast-to-coast, owners are constantly called out by the fanbase for not spending enough, or spending incorrectly, or any one of a myriad of reasons.
But with the Seattle Mariners sitting at 8-11 on the young season, 4 1/2 games behind the American League West-leading Texas Rangers, fans from the Emerald City are feeling particularly creased these days.
Who ever heard of owning an MLB ballclub as a business-minded investment anyways?
According to Spotrac, the Mariners' total payroll for 2023 is $139.2 million. This does reside considerably below the MLB average of $160 million. So, with the team reportedly making an $81 million profit in 2022, the case could be made that more should be spent on payroll.
However, not all Mariners fans are ready to tar-and-feather Stanton. There are teams spending far more than Seattle that are in far worse straits. Take the San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies. The Giants' payroll is $185.2 million. The Rockies' outlay is $176.5 million. Both are at the foot of the National League West with very little hope of success in 2023.
There may be only one fanbase in all of MLB that has a legitimate axe to grind with their owner – the Oakland Athletics. A's owner John Fisher made it official that he will be moving the ballclub to Las Vegas ASAP after stripping the organization to the studs and alienating fans for several years running.
Seattle Mariners not a historically successful ballclub
The Seattle Mariners have not set MLB on fire since the team's inaugural season in 1977. Over 47 years, the team has a 3,434-3,810 record and has made the playoffs just five times.