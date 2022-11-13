Jeremy Pena and Alex Bregman were key to the Houston Astros' World Series win. Pena was named World Series and ALCS MVP, while Bregman continued his usual stellar postseason play. As a result, the official MLB Twitter account heaped praise on the two infielders for their role in the win.

MLB @MLB The Astros don't win it all without these incredible postseason performances. #WorldSeries The Astros don't win it all without these incredible postseason performances. #WorldSeries https://t.co/I4udIj9HN5

It's not uncommon for a league to hype up its players, especially two that played such a key role in winning it all. Plus, both players played exceptionally well in their six-game defeat of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Not much is happening with MLB now that the season over and the hot stove hasn't heated up fully yet. Naturally, they're using the most recent big thing to put content out.

However, the validity of the praise aside, MLB fans aren't too pleased with it.

Many still harbor ill feelings towards the team, and Bregman in particular, for the cheating scandal in 2017. Others just want to forget about the World Series and move on to free agency and the next season.

Despite their being a relative lack of controversy surrounding this year's World Series victory, many will never forget or move on from the dark clouds shrouding their first franchise ring in 2017.

How did Pena, Bregman perform in the postseason?

While it's easy to look at one series as the reason a team won it all, it's important to remember that each team played a few series prior to getting there.

The Astros dismantled the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees with ease, not losing a single game.

Championship Series - New York Yankees v Houston Astros - Game Two

That's the sole reason they were even in the World Series to begin with, so it's important to look at the postseason as a whole, which is why MLB posted their full postseason stats.

Pena hit .345 across the entire postseason, with an slugging percentage of .638. He also had five doubles, four home runs and eight runs batted in.

On the other hand, Bregman didn't have as incredible a World Series as Pena, but he had a strong postseason anyway. He hit for a .948 OPS with three home runs, five doubles and 11 runs batted in.

