In April 2022, Trevor Bauer filed a lawsuit against the first Tennessee lady and her attorney in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. He claimed they had consensual sex in April 2021 but refuted the woman's sexual assault claims. The documents were submitted to the Middle District of Tennessee U.S. District Court as a part of Bauer's defamation case against the first woman to accuse him of sexual assault in the media.

The Tennessee court documents state that the accuser resides in Franklin with or close to a different lady referred to as one of her "confidantes." To protect the complainant's identity, The Tennessean also withholds that individual's name.

The California lawyers for Bauer served a subpoena on the accuser's confidante on March 23 to appear at a deposition and produce many documents. The documents included contacts with the accuser concerning Bauer and at the time of the alleged assault, as part of the lawsuit's discovery process.

After receiving no response from the accuser's friend, Bauer's attorney July 7 filed an emergency motion in the Tennessee court to compel the confidante to abide by the subpoenas.

The motion read, "There is a serious and warranted concern that [the accuser] has instructed or threatened [the woman being subpoenaed] — her close confidante and roommate or neighbor — who has information potentially unfavorable to her not to produce documents."

After Bauer filed his defamation action against her, the woman countersued him for harassment. Bauer was never put on trial for a crime. Prosecutors in Los Angeles declined, stating in February 2022 that there wasn't enough evidence to establish her claims beyond a reasonable doubt.

Trevor Bauer's life after MLB ban

Following the most extended domestic assault ban in the history of Major League Baseball, Trevor Bauer was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers. He has agreed to a one-year contract with the Yokohama Baystars of the Japanese Central League. He will resume his pitching career in Japan.

Bauer, the 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner, had his record 326-game ban lowered to 194 games by an arbitrator. While on administrative leave, Trevor Bauer received payment, although he lost $37.5 million in pay during his suspension. He still has 2023 pay that the Dodgers owe him above $24.4 million.

After Bauer passed waivers, any MLB team could sign him for the major league minimum, but no team at least openly exhibited interest. He will reportedly receive a $4 million salary from the Baystars and bonuses.

