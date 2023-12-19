SF Giants Hot Stove: 3 players Farhan Zaidi and co. needs to target following Shohei Ohtani snub

The San Francisco Giants are in the middle of one of their most important offseason in recent years. After missing out on both Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa last year, it looked like this offseason would be no different after Shohei Ohtani signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"San Francisco crime, drugs hurt Giants’ Shohei Ohtani pursuit: Buster Posey" - @nypost

Although Shohei Ohtani snubbed the Giants in favor of the Dodgers, Farhan Zaidi and company were able to land one of the most coveted offensive weapons in the international market. The club reached an agreement on a six-year, $113 million contract with Jung Hoo Lee.

Even with Jung Hoo Lee under contract, San Francisco still has their work cut out for them if they hope to return to World Series contention. Luckily for them, there are a number of talented players still available on the free agent and trade markets.

A closer look at three players the San Francisco Giants need to target this offseason

#1 - Blake Snell

If reports are to be believed, San Francisco is among the favorites to land reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell. The 31-year-old is coming off one of the best years of his career and is expected to be financially rewarded for it.

"The Giants are a team to watch in the starting pitching market, sources tell @MLBNerds. One source mentioned LHP Blake Snell as a potential fit for San Francisco." - @AzoulayHaron

Blake Snell would be an ideal acquisition for San Francisco as he would massively improve their pitching rotation. Partnering him with ace Logan Webb is a recipe for success.

#2 - Matt Chapman

Matt Chapman would not only help San Francisco from an offensive perspective but would be a considerable upgrade to the third base position.

As one of the best defensive infielders in baseball, a number of teams are expected to be in on the former Toronto Blue Jays star. However, Farhan Zaidi could help change the team's culture by adding Chapman this offseason.

#3 - Cody Bellinger

Last season, San Francisco ranked in the bottom half of the MLB in many offensive categories. The club finished 28th in team batting average (.235), 19th in team home runs (174), and 24th in runs scored (674). These numbers show that the club needs to improve not only in pitching but also offensively.

"Correa was worth the $350M. Changing the perception of San Francisco is priceless. I think the Giants should offer Bellinger and Snell huge contracts if they can’t land Yamamoto" - @EastRiverHeron

Enter Cody Bellinger, who would instantly become one of the best players in the team's lineup. Last year, the former National League MVP enjoyed a true bounce-back campaign in every sense of the word. The slugger finished the year with a career-best .307 batting average with 26 home runs, 97 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases.

