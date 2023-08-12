Shane McClanahan Injury Update: Latest health status and expected recovery time for Tampa Bay Rays star

Shane McClanahan of the Tampa Bay Rays has been true to form this season. One of the league's most exciting young pitchers, he continues to throw with the poise of a starter beyond his years.

Despite being just 26-years old with fewer than three seasons of MLB experience, the left-hander has already logged top-ten finishes in Rookie of the Year as well as Cy Young voting, and was an All-Star starter.

In 21 starts, the Maryland-native is 11-2, a record which represents the highest winning percentage in the AL. Shane McClanahan's 3.29 ERA comes alongside a WHIP of 1.183 and 121 strikeouts across 115 innings of work.

Unfortunately for McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays, his season appears to be over. On August 12, Bob Nightengale of USA today broke the news, confirming that McClanahan would be sidelined for the remainder of the 2023 season.

"Tampa Bay #Rays ace Shane McClanahan's season is officially over. He has been transferred to the 60-day IL. He wouldn't even be eligible to return until the postseason" - Bob Nighengale

fter starting a game against the New York Yankees on August 2, McClanahan began to fail pain in his forearm. He was pulled after following five runs in four innings, and has stated that "everything is on the table" with regards to his recovery, including possible Tommy John surgery.

For the Rays, the news is devastating. After breaking out to a 13-0 start, the Rays were MLB's first place team for much of the first half of the season. However, an 8-16 streak in the month of July slowed them down. They were leapfrogged by the Baltimore Orioles for the AL East lead in late July.

Despite the team's slide, their starting pitching has remained the best in MLB. Shane McClanahan's brilliance has contributed to a rotation ERA of 3.70, a number that represents the lowest figure for any starting five in the league.

Shane McClanahan absence will force Rays to get creative

Luckily for Rays fans, other starters like Tyler Glasnow and Zach Eflin have been excellent. However, there can be no denying that McClanahan's injury is going to hurt. Whether or not the team will opt to form a four-man rotation, move an arm from the bullpen, or make the move to Triple-A remains unclear. One thing, however, is clear. The Rays have fifty games to ensure their 2023 season doesn't become one of the biggest chokes in sports history.