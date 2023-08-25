Former baseball legend Derek Jeter is a doting father to three daughters and a son. Jeter was seen attending a lovely seaside celebration to honour his daughter Bella's sixth birthday. The legendary athlete swapped his baseball cap for an adorable sticker gem tiara that was whimsically plastered on his forehead; further, his two cheeks were also decked up in matching gem stickers.

Derek tweeted,

"6th bday party!" - Derek Jeter

Jeter's sister Sharlee Jeter teased his sticker-adorned style with a playful comment on his picture,

"You have lost all control. Wait until I tell Dad. SMH."

Jeter is a complete family man. He has often spoken about his mother, father, and sister, Sharlee, in several interviews. Sharlee's social media posts often feature Jeter. She recently posted pictures featuring #uncleJeter.

She wrote,

"Fun morning of baseball with #UncleDerek. Love you, brother." - Sharlee Jeter

In 2004, Jeter discussed how important baseball was to his family.

“My family moved to Kalamazoo from New Jersey when I was about four, so that my father, Charles, could get his PhD in Psychology from Western Michigan. He has been a shortstop in college, at Fisk University in Tennessee,” he wrote in a Sports Illustrated article .

Further, Sharlee Jeter was a softball star at Kalamazoo Central High.

Derek Jeter is a complete family man

Jeter is married to supermodel Hannah Davis. The couple tied the knot in 2016. They have three girls - Bella, Story, and River - and a boy, Kaius, who they recently welcomed into the world.

Jeter is known as one of the greatest players of all time. A major part of the Yankees' success belongs to him.