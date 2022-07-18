“she putting more effort than the angels have all season” “Is Jojo your goat she might be mine” - MLB fans stunned after pop star Jojo Siwa hits homer at Celebrity All-Star Game

The MLB All-Star Game is almost here, with the preceding events already taking place. The All-Star Celebrity Softball game was played last night, and we got to see some very famous people attempt to play the game.

The Celebrity All-Star Softball game is always hilarious to watch. It is not that serious and it is great to watch everyone try to play baseball. It really puts into perspective how hard the game is and how easy the pros make it look. However, there are some people who excel during the softball game.

This was the case for Celebrity pop star Jojo Siwa. She did great during the game. She even hit a home run off of the famous rapper Quavo. He is particularly known for his basketball skills, but not so much for baseball.

Isthatkingkroolcrosby @isthatkingkrool @PopCrave Is Jojo your goat she might be mine @PopCrave Is Jojo your goat she might be mine https://t.co/K25zAKSwWu

Jojo Siwa gained her rise to stardom on the famous show "Dance Moms" where she appeared as a dancer for one season. She then joined Nickelodeon and became a mega-famous children's pop star.

Siwa ripped the ball to left field. It went past the outfielders enough for her to run all the way around the bases for an inside-the-park home run.

As soon as she hit this, the MLB comparisons came flying in.

Sergio @Surge3rd @PopCrave she putting more effort than the angels have all season @PopCrave she putting more effort than the angels have all season

MarcosIsAGreatGuy @marcos3klopez @PopCrave damn she in her jose canseco era fr @PopCrave damn she in her jose canseco era fr

It is refreshing to see non-MLB players try the sport. It gives a sense of reality and really shows how elite Major League Baseball players are at their profession.

A look into the 2022 MLB All-Star events

The 2022 All-Star Game and events are being hosted by the LA Dodgers.

The Celebrity All-Star Softball game wrapped up last night. The next event on the calendar is the Home Run Derby, which be on Monday, July 18. New York Mets star Pete Alonso is going for three derby wins in a row, having won in 2019 and 2021.

Longtime MLB great Albert Pujols is also participating, giving him a sendoff in his final season. Philadelphia Phillies star Kyle Schwarber, who has 28 homers on the season already. Other big names on the list include Ronald Acuna Jr., Corey Seager, Julio Rodriguez, Juan Soto, and Jose Ramirez.

The All-Star Game itself will take place on Tuesday, July 19. Shohei Ohtani is starting on the mound for the American League. Although a starter has not been named for the National League, rumors are it will be Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

