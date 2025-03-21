"She's 89, and she can out dance me and out drink me" - When Alex Rodriguez opened up about relationship with his 'amazing' mother

New York Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez is most grateful to his mom, Lourdes Rodriguez, who played an instrumental role in shaping his life and career. Born in the Dominican Republic, Lourdes moved to the United States with her family when Alex was a young child. After his father, Victor Rodriguez, left the family when Alex was just 9 years old, Lourdes took on the responsibility of raising Alex and his siblings alone in Miami, Florida.

In an exclusive interview with "People" in March 2024, A-Rod spoke about the bond he shares with his mother, calling Lourdes "the biggest inspiration in my life."

Moreover, A-Rod also added that her mother is full of energy and could even beat him in certain activities, as he cited an example.

"She's 89 today, and she can out dance me and out drink me," Alex Rodriguez said. "We recently had a holiday party and I was in bed at 2 a.m., and I woke up the next day and everyone was like, 'Yeah, your mom was up till 5:30 drinking!' I was like, 'Wow mom.' But she's amazing."

Alex Rodriguez matured in responsibilities seeing his mother's tough days

Lourdes worked tirelessly to support her family. She held multiple jobs, including working as a secretary and a waitress, to ensure that her children had the opportunity to succeed.

During the same interview, A-Rod recalled the tough days his mother went through to earn a living.

"My father left when I was 10, and my mom had to go into overtime and start working two jobs," Alex Rodriguez said. "She was a secretary in the morning, and she served tables at night, so she'd be gone from eight in the morning to midnight."

Rodriguez also added the fact that while her mother was always busy earning a living for her family, she rarely attended his Little League games. But whenever she arrived, it made him nervous to make her proud.

"I remember how nervous I would get," A-Rod said. "When she was there, I was trying to really impress her."

Seeing her mother struggle in the early days, it didn't take time for Alex Rodriguez to understand and take an interest in business.

"I knew early on that financial literacy was my way out, and a way to be able to help out my mother," A-Rod said. "So I just went into being a great student about financial literacy and how to unlock that for my family and myself."

Lourdes would be proud of how A-Rod changed his fortunes and turned around his life despite humble beginnings.

