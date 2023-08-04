New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German has a long and well-deserved reputation as an alcoholic. Now, shocking new information has surfaced regarding his recent admittance to rehab.

On August 3, Yankees GM Brian Cashman announced that Domingo German would be placed on the restricted list as he entered treatment for alcohol abuse. According to the team, the decision was made mutually and will end German's season.

While the details of the circumstances that led to this bombshell announcement were initially unknown, a new report from the Wall Street Journal has shed some light on the brutal truth.

(via @lindseyadler) Domingo Germán had arguments with Aaron Boone and teammates during Tuesday’s incident. He flipped a couch, smashed a TV and made jokes while teammate Ron Marinaccio packed his bags for Triple-A. They made him go in a sauna to try and sweat out the alcohol(via @lindseyadler) pic.twitter.com/E6szzcCJFF

"Domingo Germán had arguments with Aaron Boone and teammates during Tuesday’s incident. He flipped a couch, smashed a TV and made jokes while teammate Ron Marinaccio packed his bags for Triple-A. They made him go in a sauna to try and sweat out the alcohol" - Talkin' Yanks

As per the report, ahead of the Yankees game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, German was visibly inebriated in the clubhouse. The 31-year old stands accused of arguing with teammates, including his manager, as well as trashing a TV in the locker room. Additionally, German was reportedly placed in the sauna to "try and sweat out the alcohol."

The move comes as a real shame. Although German's 4.56 ERA this season is nothing special, he did make history. On June 28, German sat down all 27 Oakland Athletics batters in order to record the 24th game in MLB history. On account of the stellar performance, Domingo German became the first Yankee to toss a perfect game since David Cone in 1999.

Unfortunately, this is not Domingo German's first high-profile run-in with the bottle. In 2019, he attended a Yankees gala with his wife. Eyewitnesses claim that German was very drunk, and proceeded to physically and emotionally abuse his wife. When he couple returned home, German became so aggressive that his wife needed to call a teammate to come and calm her husband down.

Domingo German, just another domestic abuser on the Yankees roster

If it is not apparent by now, it should be. The New York Yankees have had a reoccuring issue with domestic violence on their pitching staff. In addition to Domingo German, Reliever Jimmy Cordero was banned for the rest of the season, while Aroldis Chapman, who was very recently traded, was known for firing shots into his garage door after police responded to a domestic violence call at his Miami home.