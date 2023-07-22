The world is waiting to know if the Los Angeles Angels will move Shohei Ohtani at the next MLB trade deadline. Ohtani, who has been silent on trade rumors for long, has not spoken about his conversations with the Angels about an extension or a trade.

"I've never really had any talks like that. I see Perry maybe once a week in the clubhouse, and we never really had any conversations," said Ohtani.

"I've never really had any talks like that. I see Perry maybe once a week in the clubhouse, and we never really had any conversations."



"I've never really had any talks like that. I see Perry maybe once a week in the clubhouse, and we never really had any conversations."

The most recent MLB rumor claims that the world will need to wait a little longer to find out the Angels' final decision.

The Angels may wait until the very last minute of the next MLB trade deadline (scheduled for August 1) to decide whether or not they will actually accept any of the offers for Ohtani in what could be a league-shifting transaction, claims MLB insider Jon Morosi.

The Angels are not close to a decision on whether to trade Shohei Ohtani. They're likely to wait until the final 24-48 hours before the Aug. 1 deadline. Teams continue to contact the Angels and express interest in Ohtani.

Shohei Ohtani smashes 4 HRs

For the first time in his big league career with the Los Angeles Angels, Shohei Ohtani gave up four home runs in a single game.

Pittsburgh Pirates v Los Angeles Angels

On Friday night, rookie Henry Davis connected for solo home runs in the fourth and sixth innings to account for two of the four home runs the Pittsburgh Pirates hit off Ohtani. The first big league player to ever hit two home runs off Ohtani was Davis, the No. 1 overall choice in the 2021 draft, who also had an early single for a three-hit night.

Ohtani persevered in the face of difficulties, staying in the game until the seventh inning. He received a standing ovation as the Angels supporters chanted "M-V-P!" after his final home start before the big league trade deadline on August 1.

