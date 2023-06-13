Should Anthony Volpe be demoted to the minor leagues? Yankees rookie struggling after promising start

Anthony Volpe had a strong start to his rookie season but the New York Yankees shortstop has been going through a rough patch over the past few weeks.

According to reports, the Yankees might consider demoting Volpe to the minor leagues following his dip in form. The New York outfit has a long list of prospects who are knocking on the door amid the 22-year-old's recent barren run.

Many fans and analysts believe that pitchers have found a way to exploit Volpe's weaknesses and the player might be feeling the pressure. While it could be a good idea for the Yankees to demote him to the minor leagues, it's natural for a rookie to take time and adjust in the big league.

It's gotten to the point where the Yankees have to at least be thinking about sending Anthony Volpe back to the minor leagues

Yankees legend Bucky Dent recently offered Volpe some advice on how to improve his game. The two-time World Series winner said:

“His swing will come. I’d like to see him hit more line drives. I don’t know what they’re trying to do with him but he’s gonna get a chance to be a really, really good player. He runs well, he runs the bases well. He’s got all the ability.”

It will be interesting to see whether New York still has faith in the promising talent or whether they decide to tweak their roster by excluding Volpe.

Anthony Volpe stats in 2023 MLB season

New York Yankees star Anthony Volpe

Anthony Volpe has managed to record 42 hits and nine home runs in 226 at-bats with a .186 average. He has also added 14 stolen bases but has been struck out 77 times, the most of any player on the New York Yankees roster.

The Yankees are currently third in the AL East with 38 wins and 29 defeats. Aaron Boone's side have improved significantly following a poor start to the season.

However, there's still a long way to go in the MLB regular season. Qualifying for the playoffs will be the bare minimum task for the New York outfit.

