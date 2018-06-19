Should the New York Mets Consider Trading Yoenis Cespedes?

Should the New York Mets consider trading Yoenis Cespedes.

Glenn Kaplan ANALYST Feature 19 Jun 2018, 04:56 IST 1 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes has been on the disabled list since the middle of May with a hip injury. Earlier in the month of the June, he was on rehab and Cespedes re-aggravated his hip injury. His batting average so far this season is .255 with eight home runs and 28 RBI's, along with three stolen bases. Cespedes's on-base percentage is .316.

There are no signs of him coming back anytime soon. At 32 years old, should the New York Mets consider trading him? Well, the odds are they won't trade him this season because he isn't healthy. After this season, Cespedes will have two more years left on his contract. He is owed $29 million in 2019 and $29.5 million in 2020.

General manager Sandy Alderson signed him to this contract and it is possible that Alderson doesn't have a job with the New York Mets after 2018. If Alderson is out as the Mets general manager after the 2018 season, it is quite possible that the new general manager will possibly shop him and go in a different direction. Cespedes does have a full No-Trade Clause in his contract. He would have to waive it in order to be moved.

The current everyday outfield right now has been Brandon Nimmo in left field, Michael Conforto in center field, and Jay Bruce in right field.

Nimmo is having a breakout season for the Mets. He has a .274 batting average with 10 home runs and 18 RBI's, along with seven stolen bases. His on-base percentage is .404. Nimmo is also a very good fielder and he is becoming comfortable as an everyday player at the MLB level.

Conforto has been better as of late for the Mets. He has a .215 batting average with nine home runs and 21 RBI's, along with one stolen base. His on-base percentage is .344. Conforto is more of a corner outfielder than a center fielder, but he's the best fielder in the outfield for them right now.

Bruce has been struggling for the Mets in 2018. He has a .212 batting average with three home runs and 17 RBI's, along with two stolen bases. His on-base percentage is .292. Bruce might be traded at the trade deadline once again and he has two more years. He is owed $13 million in 2019 and 2020. Bruce has a Modified No Trade Clause in his contract.

It is quite possible that Yoenis Cespedes will never play for the New York Mets again, but I don't see that being the case. I don't think teams want to take on his contract and his injury history. If someone is going to be the odd man out, it is actually going to be Jay Bruce.