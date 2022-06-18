“Simply a different team this season!” “The most perfect baseball team right now” - New York Yankees fans are hyped after Anthony Rizzo smashes a walk-off home run

The New York Yankees are in the middle of a magical season. Last night, first baseman Anthony Rizzo hit a walk-off home run against the Tampa Bay Rays. This win completed the sweep against Tampa, and the Yankees rose to 47-16 on the year.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks ANTHONY RIZZO WALKOFF HOME RUN! YANKEES SWEEP THE RAYS! ANTHONY RIZZO WALKOFF HOME RUN! YANKEES SWEEP THE RAYS! https://t.co/HFBwkyIpi3

Anthony Rizzo had two hits this game and had both RBIs for the Yankees, so it is safe to say he was a major offensive contributor to this game. He came up in the right situations and ultimately led to Yankees to this win over the Rays.

Since coming to New York via a trade with the Chicago Cubs last July, Anthony Rizzo has become a fan favorite for the Yankees. He has been solid so far this season too, hitting 16 home runs in just 62 games played and is a key player in the Yankees' stellar offense.

The New York Yankees have been a very special team to watch this year. They look better than ever before. If they can keep this level of performance up, they will definitely experience success later in the year.

Rizzo's walk-off home run had Yankees fans going crazy, and they definitely showed that on social media. Here's what the fans had to say.

New York Yankees fans go wild over Rizzo's walk-off homer

So many Yankees fans were praising Anthony Rizzo for all he has brought to this team. Not only has he been great on the field, but he is also a fan favorite and provides a great off-the-field and locker room presence for New York.

Zach S. @zshot @TalkinYanks Of course it was Rizzo! He’s loving Yankee Stadium tonight (haha)! Great job sweeping the Rays fellas! This is a special season! Lets go #Yankees !!! @TalkinYanks Of course it was Rizzo! He’s loving Yankee Stadium tonight (haha)! Great job sweeping the Rays fellas! This is a special season! Lets go #Yankees!!!

Parmigiancarlo Stanton @LGYanks @TalkinYanks Judge is the best player on the team. Rizzo is the most important player on the team. LET’S GOOOOOOO @TalkinYanks Judge is the best player on the team. Rizzo is the most important player on the team. LET’S GOOOOOOO

HoosierVladdy @HoosierVladdy @TalkinYanks Donated to @RizzoFoundation in honor of this great NYY and what he means to team and MLB! @TalkinYanks Donated to @RizzoFoundation in honor of this great NYY and what he means to team and MLB!

Some fans were hyped about how great a team the Yankees have been so far this year. They were the first team in all of baseball to reach 40 wins and currently have the best record in Major League Baseball. As of now, the Yankees are the favorites to win it all this year, and they definitely could if they keep this up.

Eli @theonlyEli__ @TalkinYanks We have to win the World Series. We just have to. @TalkinYanks We have to win the World Series. We just have to.

Veritas Invicta @InvictusTruth @TalkinYanks They may as well name the NY Yankees as the AL All Star team en masse right now. Best chance the AL has at winning it. @TalkinYanks They may as well name the NY Yankees as the AL All Star team en masse right now. Best chance the AL has at winning it.

New York Yankees fans have been waiting quite awhile for success, having not been to the World Series since 2009. This fan says he is hungry to see the Yankees experience some postseason success.

WheatstrawInc. @WheatstrawI @TalkinYanks I want to believe. I really do. But I’ve been hurt a lot since 2009. Please let this be real. @TalkinYanks I want to believe. I really do. But I’ve been hurt a lot since 2009. Please let this be real.

The New York Yankees are a very special team this year, and they look different than Yankees teams of years past. Everything is clicking for them, and they should expect postseason success if they can keep this up.

