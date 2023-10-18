Singer Eladio Carrion talks about baseball star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. getting inspired by his music

Baseball star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. loves American rapper and singer Eladio Carrión's music. The singer recently talked about athletes being inspired by his music including Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

In a video shared on social media, it is seen that the interviewer tells Carrion that his name came up as a favorite amongst all MLB players, especially Vladimir Guerrero Jr. A small clip of Guerrero Jr. is shown where he talks about his current favorite song, "El Hokage" by Carrion.

Speaking about how he feels about it, Carrion said:

"It is a blessing to me because being an athlete for so many years and I know how it is to listen to music before competing and how that feels. So giving players the same feeling is very special to me. Sports and music go hand in hand. We are inspired from what they do and they are inspired by us. So it definitely is a appreciation from both sides."

Carrion has released many hit albums and songs. Apart from this, he has always been interested in sports. He acquired skills for swimming in his youth and went on to represent Puerto Rico at the 2010 Central American and Caribbean Games and the 2011 Pan American Games in Guadalajara, where he made it to the preliminary round of the 200-meter breaststroke and finished in eighth place.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., a star MLB player

Guerrero Jr., who is the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr., made his major league debut in April 2019 and is recognized as one of the top active hitters in MLB. He is a right-handed batter and thrower.

Guerrero Jr. set major league records for runs scored (123), total bases (363), and home runs (48, tied). He was selected for the 2021 AL All-Star team at that time.